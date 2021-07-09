Don’t let knowledge walk out the door when workers retire

"OK boomer" is a recent humorous and sarcastic way to address the aged workforce, referring to the baby-boomer generation.

While this can be a fun joke, it is a realistic predicament many of us find perilous. We must find a way to bridge the gap from an older to a younger workforce. This is not a new problem, but one that our industrial sector has been addressing over the past decade. Every day, approximately 10,000 people in the workforce reach retirement age and about 6,000 opt to retire.

Tri-Tech Energy Services LLC (TTES), a Bluewater Energy Inc. company, has recognized this trend and been a leader in assisting industrial partners with bridging the knowledge gap between new hires and the retiring workforce. Our main focus is retrieving and documenting the site-specific information and knowledge required by new personnel to perform their jobs, which is only lodged in the minds of our site "boomers," in many cases.

TTES uses our industry-accepted process to garner the information and document it before it leaves the plant via retirement. We work with your site subject matter experts and operating, maintenance and engineering personnel to pull this information from those who work directly with the equipment, not just cut sheets from the internet. This could include a variety of circumstances affecting the equipment such as balancing valves, redundant power feeds and automatic transfer features, all of which are fair game. Once this information is identified, TTES puts these changes, modifications and enhancements into a usable format, good for the new hires to gain access to the unique idiosyncrasies of the specific equipment.

Recently, TTES solved this problem at the Run-of-the-River hydroelectric power plant, commissioned in 1927. The plant is run locally, but has the capability to be operated remotely on weekends. Information was scarce and while the training program put together by plant personnel was good, it looked similar to a how-to book intended predominantly for maintenance personnel. All plant documentation lacked information on specific setpoints and logic, identifying how the plant actually produced electricity. TTES performed a site walkdown, worked with operations and maintenance personnel, surveyed all plant documents and information, and compiled a complete program designed specifically for newly hired personnel.

Since the staff is quite small, the amount of change due to natural attrition can be variable, meaning several hires at once or one hire every several years. With this in mind, TTES generated a plant manual with several sections, each providing a blend of generic and specific operational information used by the local and remote staffs. In addition, TTES put together a qualification program consisting not only of a test bank for testing knowledge of systems and equipment, but a formalized on-the-job training program to test the skills of workers to give management confidence the personnel working shifts, nights, weekends and holidays could run the plant.

As your boomers start leaving with valuable information, take time to evaluate the impact to your plant and your organization. If you need help quantifying and qualifying this, feel free to call TTES. We are more than willing to work with you.

For more information, visit www.tri-techenergyservices.com or call (678) 594-2058.