Do your operators own the equipment?

CHRIS ENDRUHN - Instructor, Reliability Solutions

When we provide classes for operators, we must make sure site leadership spends time laying out a roadmap for success. This should involve spending a couple of days reviewing class content and holding a leadership workshop to ensure everyone is on the same page. The goal is to move forward on a training series that will improve operator skills and, in turn, improve site reliability and profitability. We should review what needs to happen for success and what systems should be in place to ensure sustainability of the process. The goal is to be successful long after we've finished the classes. They are just the first step in helping build an engaged workforce that owns the equipment.

Once the pre-work is complete, it's time to start the classroom sessions. In class, the body language of the students tells the whole story. There they sit, a group of operators, leaning back in their seats, arms folded in front of their chests and a look on their faces letting you know they would rather be anywhere but sitting in class. Even though there has been plenty of planning and pre-work completed to execute the training and get the systems in place for success, no one talked to the operators.

Communication

It comes down to a lack of communication. When implementing new training, it needs to be communicated up, down, sideways and every way in between. We cannot over-communicate when it comes to kicking off a new initiative. Saturate the intranet, saturate the control room screens, mention the initiative at every meeting or encounter. Everyone on site, not just those attending training, needs to be aware of the purpose of the training, how important it is and what the expectations are coming out of the classes.

Leadership

It is important we sit down with each operator who is going to go through class and let them know why they are going. They need to hear it from their leaders. It is much more effective for students to hear from their leaders rather than from the instructor why they are going to spend their time in class building their skills. They should hear it from leadership first. From the operator's point of view, if we care, we would talk to them directly.

Sponsorship

To show sponsorship of operators, talk to each of them individually about why they are attending, and then commit to going to the class yourself. Recruit as many members of the leadership team as possible to show sponsorship of the initiative by signing up and going to the classes. It makes a significant difference. When students see the plant manager sitting in class, they perk up, drop their defensive postures and listen intently. If it is important enough for the plant manager to attend, they are more likely to listen closely and learn something.

Expectations

It sounds simple, but when it comes right down to it, people want to do the right things and do a good job. People also want to be told, preferably one-on-one, why they are doing training, why their attendance is important and what the expectations are after the class is complete. We provide classes in order to change and get better. But keep in mind, most people fear change. With a lack of information and little direct communication about the purpose and products of the initiative, most students will be defensive from the get-go. This is a counterproductive way to start a series of classes. Why not get everyone on board from the beginning and avoid the fear and mistrust?

No matter what the initiative, don't overlook the importance of straightforward, oneon- one communication. People will appreciate the time spent outlining the purpose of the training and their role in it. Leaders who spend the time to communicate effectively with their operators about the training and set the expectations early reap the rewards. The time spent upfront pays dividends with improved learning in class and improved application on the job once the classes are complete. The goal is an engaged workforce of operators who own their equipment completing the pre-work. Effective one-on-one communication really helps to get the ball rolling.

For more information, visit www. reliabilitysolutions.net or call (251) 706-7874.

View in Digital Edition