Diversity, equality and inclusion celebrated

Construction is a complicated business, and success requires the skills and efforts of a diverse group of people, engaged in a wide variety of activities.

PCL values the additional perspectives, solutions and ideas that come from a diverse workforce. PCL recognizes that these factors allow it to better achieve company objectives and meet the needs of customers. Therefore, PCL has developed four main areas of focus around diversity, equality and inclusion: talent, workplace, industry and community.

When identifying talent, PCL recognizes diversity as a competitive advantage and is focused on attracting and retaining the industry's best talent through recruitment, engagement and career development practices. This provides equitable opportunities for contribution, growth and advancement.

In the workplace, PCL aspires to represent the diverse communities in which it works, striving to promote a culture that fosters a sense of belonging, equality, mutual respect, and ownership through its people, processes and programs. In the industry, PCL delivers value for its clients by leveraging diverse, industry-leading talent charged with providing solutions through innovative thinking, partnerships and collaboration. PCL invests in the communities it serves, in the spirit of stewardship and volunteerism, through representation, involvement and investment. The company supports community-based organizations that provide education, training and career assistance to diverse groups of people.

Celebrating diverse groups of people is a strategic initiative the PCL Family of Companies very much supports. During Women in Construction Week in March, PCL offered webinars and a roundtable that discussed opportunities for women in construction. These discussions brought together project managers and field engineers from across the company with experience in heavy industrial and buildings markets. Women were asked questions about their experiences and successes working in construction, which led to important conversations around the company. PCL has also addressed the recent rise in Asian and Black hate crimes and increased its focus on raising awareness on their experiences with adversity.

At PCL Houston, the Diversity, Equality & Inclusion Committee has focused on several opportunities to bring cultural and inclusivity awareness to its employees. PCL Houston has developed a mentorship program to encourage learning with and from one another by combining technical strengths with genuine relationships to foster growth. The company has found new ways to promote employment with PCL by developing a scholarship program offered to high school graduates and graduating college students. Additionally, PCL has coordinated extracurricular activities, games and events where all employees can celebrate their incredible diversity through inclusive engagement. These successes have raised cultural awareness and increased employee engagement and morale.

In the end, what binds everyone together, regardless of job titles or personal characteristics, is a shared set of core values: honesty, integrity, respect, passion and the development of a dynamic culture where everyone can learn, teach, improve and add value for PCL's customers.

PCL is an equal opportunity employer and will not discriminate against any applicant, employee, vendor or business partner because of race, religion, color, gender, sexual orientation, physical or mental disability, age, ancestry, place of origin, national origin, marital status, family status or veteran status.

"At PCL, We Choose to Include."

