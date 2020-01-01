Philanthropy/community news for Dec./Jan. 2019/2020

Dominion Energy donates $1.6M to environment, education

Whether it's cleaning up waterways, developing a community garden or educating disadvantaged students, this year's Dominion Energy environmental stewardship grants will support a variety of initiatives benefiting communities across 10 states.

Dominion Energy has awarded $1.6 million in grants through its philanthropic arm, the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation, to 135 organizations working to improve natural spaces or teach about the environment.

"These grants will help schools and nonprofit organizations carry out their environmental stewardship missions," said Hunter A. Applewhite, president of the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation.

The competitive grants support education and stewardship projects that preserve, enhance or make nature more accessible.

For more information and to see the full list of 2019 Environmental Education and Stewardship Grants, visit www.dominionenergy.com/envirogrants.

BASF donates $250,000 to help build children's hospital

BASF has donated $250,000 to help build the Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital, which will serve the Greater Baton Rouge area and be the first free-standing children's hospital in the region. The donation was a multiyear pledge committed when construction first began.

"We are thankful for the support from so many in our community from day one, when we started this amazing journey," said Kelly Hurtado, Our Lady of the Lake Foundation executive director. "BASF's donation makes an impact as we extend healing to the thousands of children who will come into our care."

For more information, visit www.basf.us/louisiana.

Duke Energy Foundation's 'Powerful Communities' funds nature grants

The Duke Energy Foundation has awarded 16 "Powerful Communities" program grants totaling $269,523 for programs to support a wide range of environmental initiatives, including projects to support water quality, conservation, and habitat and forest restoration.

"Enhancing and conserving our natural resources is important as we provide safe, reliable power to our customers," said Stan Pinegar, Duke Energy state president for Indiana. "Helping to fund these programs raises the quality of life for all residents in a community."

One of the recipients of a $30,000 grant is the Central Indiana Land Trust to make habitat restoration and improvements in Parke, Shelby and Johnson counties.

For more information, visit www.duke-energy.com/foundation.

Armand Bayou Nature Center breaks ground on Shell Bayou Lab

Armand Bayou Nature Center recently broke ground on the Shell Bayou Lab, representing one component of a larger Bayou Lab Initiative at the center. The lab is designed to enhance experiential learning in year-round education programs for all ages. The Shell Bayou Lab building will also serve as a research site for university students training to be the next generation of conservationists and ecologists through long-established partnerships with San Jacinto College, the University of Houston Clear Lake, Lee College and others.

Elements of the Bayou Lab initiative include an outdoor classroom for seining and water sampling, a 16-passenger pontoon boat funded by Farish Fund and Albemarle Foundation, a floating boat dock and kayak launch funded by Farish Fund; and a brandnew fleet of 19 sit-on-top kayaks funded by Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation. The building's lights, electric vehicles and other amenities will be 100-percent offset by a solar array generously provided by Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation through funds from Shell Oil Co.

Shell's Bayou Lab building will be designed through a partnership with The University of Texas at Austin's School of Architecture and Gulf Coast Design Lab.

For more information, visit www.abnc.org or www.shell.us.