LCA celebrates 60 years of moving industry forward

For the past six decades, the Louisiana Chemical Association (LCA) has been a leader in advocating for Louisiana's chemical manufacturers, present through the highs and lows to help move both the industry and state forward.

BIC Magazine recently spoke with Greg Bowser, president of LCA and the Louisiana Chemical Industry Alliance (LCIA), to find out more about the importance of LCA these past 60 years and Louisiana's chemical industry of today, which represents more than 29,000 people.

BIC: What are the main reasons for LCA's success these past 60 years?

BOWSER: LCA has helped drive change in tax policies and advancements in health, safety and security. LCA has also been instrumental in implementing new regulatory rules. But the main reason we have found success for 60 years has been our membership and the trust they have in us. Without them, there is no LCA and no LCIA. These member companies put their trust in us to properly represent them at the state's capitol and beyond. Their continued loyalty and patronage to our events is what has allowed us to be the leading voice for the chemical manufacturing industry. We hope they will continue to trust us for the next 60 years and beyond.

BIC: What work needs to be done to keep Louisiana's chemical industry thriving?

BOWSER: For starters, elections will continue to play a pivotal role. How elections shake out have an impact on Louisiana for more than just the next four years. This recently elected group of legislators will draw the redistricting maps in 2021, which will determine Louisiana's political landscape for the next decade.

LCA can also continue to tell the stories of our industry to the public. In the past, there has been very little publicity on the positive stories of our industry by the media. Publications like BIC Magazine have been great advocates to our industry, but it is one of the few. We began taking it upon ourselves to tell the industry's story, and LCA has incredible stories to tell.

BIC: What has to happen to make the "next wave" of petrochemical/ chemical projects a reality?

BOWSER: Predictability is the key. For the past four years, we've had very little predictability from a business perspective. We've seen massive changes to the Industrial Tax Exemption Program (ITEP), massive changes to the way business utilities are taxed in the state, and changes to the way sales tax is charged. When Louisiana tries to attract a new business, it is competing against a global market. If one market is stable and predictable and ours is in a constant state of flux, there's a good chance we're not going to get that new investment.

BIC: What new demands/interests is LCA seeing from its members?

BOWSER: Our members reflect the continually changing world in which we operate. The industry has recently faced more and more issues at the local level. With ITEP hearings being conducted at the local taxing authority level and permit hearings being challenged locally, LCA has been asked to step up to the plate and bring a local flavor to our statewide approach.

We've also been able to share the contributions of the chemical industry through our series of town hall meetings. We go to a local area and invite members who may not have the knowledge and resources to defend the industry publicly. We bring stats, figures, and an array of graphics and videos they can use to share the good news of our industry and combat the false narratives that get passed around.

