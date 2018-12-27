United Association celebrates Industry Day 2018

The United Association (UA) Union of Plumbers, Fitters, Welders and Service Techs recently held its Industry Day 2018 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The event provided attendees with the chance to observe the process of how the UA trains its trainers — those dedicated and skilled individuals responsible for preparing the next generation of piping professionals our country will be depending on for decades to come.

Close to 300 contractors and industry representatives attended the event. Attendees were able to see and hear first-hand about the many accomplishments the UA has achieved.

One of the most moving moments from the day was when the UA honored Jean Claude Twagirimana of Rwanda, who is attending the Instructor Training Program on a World Plumbing Council Scholarship.

