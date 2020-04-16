The COVID-19 pandemic has created increased uncertainty for businesses in handling day-to-day operations for a remote workforce. One common challenge is how to continue training your employees. Our solution can help.

OSI has launched the COVID-19 Free Online Training Relief Package delivered through the ExxTend LearningTM LMS. This relief package is available to you for FREE for 60 days to help you address training challenges you may be facing during this time.

Whether you use computer-based training or instructor-led training delivered via video conferencing, our eLearning platform is an effective tool to help you deliver, track, and record your remote workforce training.

With the COVID-19 Free Online Training Relief Package, here is what you receive:

FREE access to the cloud-based ExxTend Learning TM LMS

LMS FREE upload of your employees into the LMS

FREE upload of training courses (choose from the extensive OSI Course List or SCORM courses you provide)

FREE set up of users and curriculum

Done! Training is ready to deliver!

All you need to do is grab a cup of coffee, and we do the rest. It’s that simple!

To help with your constantly changing priorities and decreased time during this chaotic period, our solution is practical and virtually instantaneous. We can assist you immediately with any training needs you may have.

Click here to get your COVID-19 Free Online Training Relief Package delivered FREE for 60 days through the ExxTend LearningTM LMS or for more information on this special offer.