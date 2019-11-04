Construction firm developing ‘best of the best’ with training

In the past several years, the construction industry has faced a challenge that threatens the very core of the business: a growing shortage of workers in the construction labor pool. This challenge could potentially cause owners to delay, postpone or even cancel projects. These circumstances are in large part due to workers retiring and changing careers. The number and pace of newcomers or "green" workers joining the ranks is insufficient to replace those leaving. In some cases, it can take up to four years for a person entering the industry to gain sufficient construction knowledge and experience. Losing seasoned workers creates a big gap in your labor force.

PCL is diligently working to combat these challenges, but the question remains of how to increase the craft knowledge base and skillsets, creating a seasoned workforce while retaining "the best of the best" for the next project. PCL is committed to solving this problem by providing skills and certification classes along with other opportunities that allow its craftspeople to build on their education, wages and career.

NCCER training

Being NCCER Certified Plus is valuable in the industrial construction industry. It means PCL's craft workers are skilled in their trade and provide quality work. As mentioned above, most new workers entering the workforce do not possess the skills or knowledge to adequately replace the experience lost when a 30-year worker leaves the industry. With NCCER providing the knowledge basis for training materials and construction methods, PCL can offer training to employees at every level in their careers.

Each person is different. While some have had the opportunity to work with excellent craftspeople and supervisors/mentors, others have not. Understanding this, PCL has renewed its commitment to providing NCCER training at every project where it is feasible or at a location nearby. PCL offers evening classes at its Lake Charles, Louisiana, and Port Lavaca and La Porte, Texas, locations throughout the week and on weekends. The number of instructors, proctors and certified trainers is increasing, and information on the availability of training or certification options is well-communicated with PCL crafts.

Frontline Supervisor Training Program

Recruiting, hiring and keeping the best craft workers is only the beginning. Every successful construction company must have properly trained supervisors to make the best of the workforce, and that begins at the front line with the foreman, general foreman and superintendents. The PCL Frontline Supervisor Training Program ensures PCL's frontline supervisors are all on the same page. Department leaders in PCL have developed a program, both computer and instructor- led, that consists of 30 training modules. Frontline supervisors tackle topics ranging from safety program management, leadership and coaching, and employment law to field reporting, progress measurement and more. All supervisors are required to attend and pass the tests to become certified.

PCL Certified Craft Program

The PCL Certified Craft Program was developed to select and recognize outstanding performers of the journeymen, foremen and general foremen level by offering them an elite status within the ranks of the company. This certified craft relations program allows individual workers to demonstrate craft knowledge, skills and abilities to earn certain perks. With supervisor recommendation and executive approval, workers will receive vacation time, higher wages and priority placement on new projects. PCL wants to retain the best craft employees and believes the opportunity to gain elite status through hard work will lead to retaining its top performers.

PCL's goal is to help develop all employees to achieve ultimate success in their careers, as well as provide employment in an environment they won't want to leave. Training is an important component to personal growth and company success. PCL looks forward to the future and identifying opportunities for improvement both today and on the horizon. PCL builds careers!

