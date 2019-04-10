Consider context to optimize human performance

According to Sandra Adkins, human performance safety advisor of BP, "human factors" refer to the many different things -- "the drivers of outcomes" -- that influence what a person does as they complete the tasks of their jobs.

"That can be people, your plant, your process," Adkins said. "These things all interact together to influence performance and whether you have a good day or a bad day," she said.

"[Human error] is really only the starting point of investigation for us" - Sandra Adkins, BP

Among BP's "basic human performance principles," Adkins said, is recognizing people make mistakes.

"Of course, they do," she said, discussing integrating human factors that help optimize performance and reduce risk at the IADC Health, Safety, Environment and Training Conference and Exhibition held recently in Houston.

Adkins explained that while people aren't going to stop making mistakes, companies can design work processes and procedures to anticipate mistakes.

"When we understand what makes it more likely that they're going to make mistakes, we can start to address that," she said.

When people make mistakes, it is rare they're acting with malicious intent.

"It usually makes sense to them at the time," Adkins said, adding that understanding context is integral to understanding a behavior.

"Human factors are really understanding a lot of the context," she said. "What's going on around a person? What are those different factors influencing them and leading to these outcomes?"

Mistakes are typically made due to underlying conditions and systems, Adkins observed.

"We want to get away from 'the sharp end of the stick,' so to speak, and understand what's further back in the system that we can change to support them," she said.

Understanding why mistakes happen can help them be prevented or more easily corrected when they do occur.

Though statistics indicate 80 percent of events are due to human error or nonconformance and 20 percent are due to equipment failure, human error "is really only the starting point of investigation for us," Adkins said. "If we get an investigation back that says what caused the incident was human error -- someone didn't follow procedure or something like this -- there's more to that story."

In that case, Adkins said, data shows 70 percent of events are due to system weaknesses.

"For example, a procedure may be misleading or confusing, or it might not be available," she said.

Leaders must lead

Adkins emphasized that leaders help shape the conditions that influence what people do.

"Leaders play a huge role in how we report incidents and near-misses," she said.

"It matters how leaders respond when things go wrong."

Adkins encouraged leaders to take the opportunity to learn when an incident occurs.

"If a leader gets a near-miss report and they're really upset and starts berating people or running people off, then reporting is going to go down," she predicted. "But if you respond in a way [that reflects] that you truly want to understand and address what's behind the issues, then people really will be willing to report."

Expanding on what human performance means in terms of leadership and culture, Adkins said the most skilled leaders build culture, promote learning and lead by example.

"Leaders think to understand what is to blame, not who to blame. Leaders thank [workers] for bringing difficult news to their attention," she said. "And leaders admit their own mistakes."

"Human performance is really about understanding that people will make mistakes. Understand the strengths and limitations of your workforce, and design your plant, people and processes to accommodate them," Adkins summarized. "Set people up for success to have more good days."

For ongoing industry updates, visit BICMagazine.com.

View in Digital Edition