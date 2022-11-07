Committee donates to future grads in PVF trades

The PVF Roundtable (PVF RT) has had an incredibly successful quarter. First, PVF RT Young Professionals Committee (PVF RT YP) donated $45,000 in equipment funds to five colleges and trade schools for future graduates in the pipe, valve and fittings (PVF) trades.

Funds were raised during the annual Sporting Classic Clay Shoot earlier this year.

"I'm so proud of our committee and the life-changing donations we've been able to raise through our events," PVF RT YP Board Lead Kim Shelton-Brown said. "I've been asked about how these scholarships affect current students, and believe me, some of them consider dropping out when they can't afford the welding supplies, or when the family needs them to work instead of continuing their education. We are doing wonderful things for these students."

Next, the annual TroutBlast Fishing Tournament took place in Matagorda, Texas, with a record-breaking turnout. Besides the fishing tournament, there was a captains dinner, music, raffle and plenty of time for networking. The two-day event's title sponsor was MRC Global, a long-standing supporter of PVF RT.

Jamie Meade, TroutBlast PVF RT's chairman of the board of directors commented, "Every year this tournament growth rate surprises me with the number of sponsors and fishermen that attend. I am honored to lead such an event where volunteers and members alike gather to support the mission of PVF Roundtable to provide scholarships to the schools we support. People often ask, how do you find the time to do all of this? The answer is simple. I have a great committee team and volunteers who take time out of their busy schedules to help make this event successful for both the attendees and the future scholarship recipients."

Then, the Q4 Networking Dinner Meeting in October brought all member companies together for networking and cocktails, with a dinner provided by Weldbend. Keynote speaker and author, Robert Bryce, discussed the current state of the PVF industry and the intersection of energy and politics. Sara Alford, president of PVF RT, also took the stage with board members to personally hand out $250,000 in scholarship funding to several colleges and trade schools in attendance.

51-2637067329-6353bf213301a.jpg PVF Roundtable Board Director Lead Kim Shelton-Brown, and PVF YP committee members, Justin Kates and Alice Matamoros donate to Lamar College.

"It's important for all of our member companies to see us give back and be a part of this incredible organization where we are providing education funding to the future of this industry," she said. "It's one thing for the board to hand-deliver checks to the schools and see first-hand how many students lives we are changing through scholarships. But having the president of Houston Community College, Southwest, and the associate vice president of Academic Affairs of Lee College in attendance to accept the checks, helps all of us remember the why," Alford said.

With over 250 member companies, such as ExxonMobil, Chevron, MRC Global, Edgen Murray, Ferguson and Bechtel - PVF industry professionals are encouraged to join (PVF RT networking meetings are member-only events.). Attendees include distributors, fabricators, manufacturers and end users - a compilation of industry professionals under one roof.

PVF Roundtable's Bash for Cash Casino Christmas Party will be held at The Bell Tower on 34th in Houston on December 13. PVF members will collect new toys upon entry for Operation Stocking Stuffer, hosted by the Houston Fire Department.

For more information, visit pvfroundtable.org.