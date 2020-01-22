Chevron Phillips Chemical contributes $1.7 million for Sweeny ISD career and technology education center

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP and the Sweeny Independent School District announced today a $1.7 million contribution from the company to the district’s new career and technology education (CTE) center. The donation reflects a shared commitment to education and workforce development, and will provide high school students the industry skills needed to compete in the workplace.

× Expand In this Jan. 21, 2019 photo, Wayne McDowell, plant manager of Chevron Phillips Chemical’s Sweeny/Old Ocean Facilities, sits beside Dr. Tory Hill, Sweeny ISD superintendent, left, for a group photo with Sweeny ISD board of trustees and local teachers to commemorate Chevron Phillips Chemical’s $1.7 million donation to the school district. Source: Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP.

The career and technology education center is expected to open in the fall of 2020 and consolidate career and technology classes already taught at Sweeny ISD in one building, which is currently under renovation. Course offerings include classes focused on science, technology, engineering and math, as well as professional communications, agriculture, architecture and construction, business and health and science. Once complete, the building will be named the Chevron Phillips Chemical CTE Center.

“Ninety-five percent of our high school students already take career and technology courses, a sign of how great the demand is for creating pathways that help the next generation compete in the workplace,” said Sweeny ISD Superintendent Dr. Tory Hill. “That’s why this donation from Chevron Phillips Chemical is so important. Not only does it advance our shared commitment to our students’ future, it also embodies the kind of ideal collaboration between industry and our school system to develop effective workforce development opportunities.”

Under its funding agreement with Sweeny ISD, Chevron Phillips Chemical is contributing $1.7 million over nine years to offset costs associated with operating the new center. Sweeny ISD will use $7.5 million of a recently approved bond referendum to renovate related building grounds.

“Our contribution to Sweeny ISD will ultimately result in a win-win for the community and our company,” said Wayne McDowell, plant manager of Chevron Phillips Chemical’s Sweeny/Old Ocean Facilities. “Our goal is to create a viable talent pool in our area, while providing broad educational opportunities to local students. We believe the Chevron Phillips Chemical CTE Center at Sweeny ISD will help make this a reality, and we look forward to welcoming the first round of students next fall.”

The Chevron Phillips Chemical donation will also help Sweeny ISD cover fees associated with college entrance exams for students pursuing post-secondary education. Those range from the Texas Success Initiative (TSI) Assessment to the PSAT and SAT tests. The Chevron Phillips Chemical CTE Center will also offer technical certifications, including, but not limited to, welding and National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER), as well as Microsoft, QuickBooks and AutoCad.