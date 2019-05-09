Building Safety Month continues with a focus on training and education

Building Safety Month continues into its second week with the theme of “Ensuring a Safer Future through Training and Education.” This week the International Code Council, along with its members and partners, will explore the ways in which well-trained building safety professionals are a crucial part of maintaining a safe built environment. Thorough training and education helps code officials avoid accidents and mistakes and properly enforce codes and standards.

“The Laborers’ International Union of North America (LIUNA) is proud to support Building Safety Month because nothing is more important to the men and women who build the U.S. and Canada than completing projects safely and to the highest possible standards,” says Terry O’Sullivan, General President of LIUNA. “Safety and skills training is integral to LIUNA – from our top-notch training programs to the expertise and on-the-job performance of our half-million members.”

The American Concrete Institute (ACI), another sponsor of Building Safety Month, also recognizes the importance of education regarding safe buildings. “As a global society of 30,000 members dedicated to the development, dissemination, and adoption of concrete technology, the American Concrete Institute supports Building Safety Month to highlight the important role of building codes in creating safe and sustainable communities,” said Stephen S. Szoke, ACI’s Code Advocacy Engineer.

“Code officials and other safety professionals have always been at the forefront protecting those who occupy buildings,” says Brian D. Cappelli, Chair of Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) International, a sponsor of the second week of Building Safety Month. “BOMA strongly supports continued training and professional development for property professionals to create a safe environment not just in buildings but also in their surrounding communities.”

Professions within the building safety field vary widely in their specialties, and the industry offers many well-paying career options for today’s workforce. Positions include building inspectors, building officials, special inspectors, permit technicians, fire marshals, plumbing inspectors and more. The Code Council provides a number of resources for new professionals entering the building safety field through its Safety 2.0 initiative.

For related resources about week 2 of Building Safety Month, click here. Join the conversation on social media using #BuildingSafety365. To find Building Safety Month events near you, visit the online calendar.