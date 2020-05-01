Ironworkers mastering jobsite supervision

A skilled workforce is key in delivering projects on schedule and on budget in the construction industry. The Iron Workers (IW), with its contractor-ironworker partnership, IMPACT, and National Training Fund (NTF), ensures a job-ready workforce through comprehensive training and qualification.

As the primary liaisons between the employer, customer and the workforce, ironworker foremen and superintendents are essential in making a construction business successful. The IW foreman training is based on the NTF's comprehensive training manual, which is part of a three-step, structured training process designed to develop highly skilled foremen.

Candidates for foreman training must be skilled journeymen or experienced apprentice ironworkers who have completed firstaid/ CPR training and the 10-hour OSHA training course in the U.S., or an equivalent in Canada. (The 30-hour OSHA course is preferred.) Candidates must complete the IW foreman training course and on-the-job training per the NTF's training manual guidelines. Responsibilities of foremen can be challenging as they work on many types of jobs with different crews. The IW training prepares them to stay a step ahead and succeed in any challenging situation to ensure the crew works efficiently and safely, per standards and specifications.

Participants learn the roles and responsibilities of a foreman and how to create an efficient work team, communicate effectively, apply problem-solving skills, document and maintain records, maintain labor-management relations, plan and schedule work, implement a safety program and ensure quality.

"Our ironworker foremen are Safety Trained Supervisor ConstructionÂ® certified and serve as the front line on safety," said Crandall Holmes, vice president of operations for Bennett Steel. "They have a great work ethic, and we can count on them to prevent incidents and delays on the job. We pick the best leaders through our mentoring program."

As first-line jobsite supervisors, ironworker superintendents are a critical link between the production process and making a profit. They represent the employer and ensure projects are delivered on schedule for maximum return on investment. Contractors often report trouble filling supervisory positions on the jobsite. The IW superintendent training relieves the employer's burden.

"Superintendent training has taken our ironworkers to a new level of supervision. It helped us transform ironworker superintendents to project superintendents," said James Neeley, senior superintendent of Walsh Construction Co. in Illinois. "We are very pleased with the IW superintendent training material."

"It's not a 'show up and get your certificate' course. It provides a foundation for what's required to oversee and organize jobsites and subcontractors," said Dave Uguccioni, superintendent of Walters in joint venture with Alberici Western Constructors Ltd.

The IW superintendent course is for journeyman ironworkers who have completed foreman training or have experience as a foreman, general foreman or superintendent.

"I feel like I gained five years of knowledge and experience in three days," said Paul Landerholm of Iron Workers Local 7 in Boston.

For more information, visit www.ironworkers.org or call (202) 383-4800.