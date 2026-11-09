Beyond the awards: The people behind year-round impact

For many across the industrial community, some of the most visible moments of the year are those that celebrate safety excellence and industry achievement.

These events are an important part of Industry Business Roundtable (IBR), providing an opportunity to celebrate outstanding performance across our industry. But they represent only part of the story. IBR’s true strength lies in the people who come together throughout the year to share their experience, address common challenges and develop solutions that benefit the entire industrial community.

Much of IBR’s impact is made possible by committee members who volunteer their time, knowledge and expertise. Through discussions about safety, workforce development, contractor performance and other critical issues, they help organizations learn from one another and identify opportunities for improvement.

These conversations are grounded in real-world experience. Each committee member brings practical insights and lessons shaped by their organization’s challenges and successes. Sharing those experiences can help others strengthen programs, improve processes, avoid potential pitfalls and discover new approaches to common problems. What begins as a discussion around a conference table can become a resource or solution that benefits organizations throughout the industry.

At its core, IBR is built on the belief that no single company has all the answers. Our greatest progress occurs when owners, contractors, subcontractors, educational institutions and other stakeholders work together. The relationships developed through committee participation foster trust, encourage openness and create a network of professionals committed to advancing the industry.

Safety remains a cornerstone of this work. The Safety Excellence Awards recognize companies and individuals who demonstrate an unwavering commitment to protecting people and improving safety performance. However, the year-round efforts of committee members, sharing lessons learned, discussing challenges and advancing best practices, help create the foundation for those achievements. The awards celebrate excellence, while committee engagement helps make it possible.

Workforce development is another area where collaboration is essential. Our industry depends on skilled, capable people at every level and preparing the next generation requires strong partnerships among industry organizations, employers, educators and training providers. That commitment is reflected in the return of the Industry Workforce Development (WFD) Awards, presented in partnership with HASC and ABC. With nominations now closed, the IBR Workforce Development Committee looks forward to recognizing the people and organizations helping build the workforce our industry needs. Categories include Excellence in Training & Development, Apprenticeship, Instructor of the Year, Craftworker, Frontline Supervisor, Industry Champion and many others.

The Awards Ceremony will be held January 15 at South Shore Harbour Resort & Conference Center. To learn more about tables and sponsorship opportunities, visit the link at the end of this editorial.

Recognition brings pride, credibility and prestige, but its value extends beyond receiving an award. The nomination and evaluation process can highlight best practices, reveal opportunities for improvement, motivate teams and reinforce a culture of learning, accountability and excellence.

Ultimately, IBR is about creating opportunities for the industry to improve together. As workforce needs, safety expectations and operational demands continue to evolve, collaboration will remain essential. IBR helps make that collaboration possible, not just during annual awards programs, but throughout the year.

To every committee member, volunteer and participant, thank you for being part of that journey. Your time, knowledge and commitment make IBR more than an organization; they make it a community.

For more information, visit ibrt.us.