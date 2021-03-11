Best practices manual update reflects safety evolution

Industrial cleaning is a hazardous industry with practices and training protocols varying between providers and regions. Additionally, many providers are challenged by having to maintain a well-trained workforce, given the high degree of turnover within the industry. A primary goal of the WaterJet Technology Association (WJTA) is to support the safe and consistent use of industrial cleaning technologies. To this end, the association's standardized training and certification provide many benefits both to service providers and asset owners.

Aligning practices and terminology between geographic regions eliminates confusion when operators move between regions. For asset owners with facilities across the country, this consistency allows for easier oversight over industrial cleaning activities, ultimately driving gains in safety and productivity. Similarly, aligning terminology between service providers, equipment manufacturers and asset owners allows for clear and effective communication, job planning and problem solving.

The safe practices in industrial cleaning are continuing to evolve. Creating a baseline entry-level certification enables updates to be communicated effectively throughout the industry and helps relieve contractors of the burden of updating entry-level training programs to comply with WJTA best practices recommendations.

To reflect the industry's evolving practices, a new edition of WJTA's "orange book" was released in January. The manual includes extensive updates and is also published in a new full-color edition with improved layout and visuals. Revisions include changes to the table of contents to improve the document's ease of use and new appendices such as a sample job safety analysis.

The updates to the WJTA best practices will be reflected through both the computer-based hydroblaster Foundational Training and the instructor-led, hands-on Field Verification courses.

Some updates in the best practices include additional consideration for the use of automated or robotic systems where applicable and a provision for lower pressures where horsepower or flow rates present hazards.

Other examples include several important operational steps - which have been clarified in the new best practices - such as the pull test, an important step in tube and pipe cleaning procedures to ensure the anti-withdrawal device is secure enough to prevent the nozzle from exiting the pipe under pressure.

The importance of consistent training programs is reinforced by updates to the definitions section. Shared terminology and understanding prevents confusion on the jobsite, leading to more efficient and safer operations.

Alongside the new manual's release, hands-on "train-the-trainer" sessions have continued to be held at the Health & Safety Council (HASC) with additional dates scheduled for 2021. Upon successfully completing the train-the-trainer course, candidates are able to deliver Field Verification training within their organizations and to customers.

Contractors and asset owners are encouraged to reach out to WJTA about how to become involved in the program. Support from industry to continue propagating the certification throughout the country is essential to improving safety and efficiency for all stakeholders.

For more information, visit www.wjta.org or call (314) 241-1445.