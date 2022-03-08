Becoming a leader worth following

Throughout history, several people stand out to me as exceptional leaders - Abraham Lincoln, S. Truett Cathy and Gen. Douglas MacArthur, to name a few.

Every day I strive to become a better leader by leading ethically and honestly and pushing my team to succeed both individually and collectively. At times this can be difficult; I often fall short, but I try to learn from those failures. Studying other leaders has allowed me to pick up some of their shared traits that I believe are incredibly important, and I try to incorporate these traits into my leadership style.

Great leaders are dependable, confident, exhibit trust and show fairness. The best leaders know how to motivate, excite and rally a team behind a shared goal. Every leader is unique in their personality, delivery and core strengths, but they all have a particular set of soft skills that build upon each other and help turn their vision into results. They are supportive, humble, open, visionary, flexible and able to unite.

The highest calling of leadership is the growth and development of the people you are leading. Sam Walton, founder of Walmart, once said, "Outstanding leaders go out of their way to boost the self-esteem of their personnel. If people believe in themselves, it's amazing what they can accomplish." Whether you are a football coach, college professor or CEO of a Fortune 500 company, your people's personal and professional development should be your goal. S. Truett Cathy, the founder of Chick- Fil-A, is a prime example. He was a servant leader, sharing power with his employees, putting their needs first and helping them grow in their careers. In turn, his employees have helped build Chick-Fil-A into what it is today - a company based on providing the best service possible, catapulting the company into one of the largest restaurant chains in the world. When you empower your employees, you give them the ability to make informed decisions for themselves and the company, which positions them to keep things moving forward. Good leaders create new leaders.

Good leaders are humble and realize they might not have all the answers. They know that sometimes they need to depend on the expertise of others to succeed. They admit mistakes. Jack Welch, the former CEO of General Electric, understood this. Welch said, "A good leader is only as good as the team you get." Team building and picking the right people are integral parts of leadership, and part of that means admitting that you need others to help the team succeed.

Exceptional leaders facilitate a culture of openness. Their honesty and transparency help garner trust from the people they are leading. Good leaders are transparent in their expectations of themselves and their employees. They are open to new ideas and perspectives. Leadership involves understanding that everyone brings different experiences to the table and that sometimes it takes fresh eyes to inspire new ideas. Outstanding leaders can listen and observe without judgment and understand there is no "right" way to do things and ideas seen as "silly" can be the catalyst for better brainstorming down the road.

Leadership also means creating a vision and inspiring your team to live that vision, which involves a lot of flexibility and critical thinking. You have to be able to see the capabilities of your organization, build a roadmap of how to get there and push the team to stay motivated to achieve its goal. A good leader will foresee obstacles, both big and small, and adjust accordingly while remaining patient.

Finally, great leaders can create lasting relationships and unite people. Building lasting relationships boils down to respect, listening, being empathetic and celebrating successes. Effective leaders know the importance of having a solid network. Whether it's employees, vendors or even competitors, good leaders effectively build and nurture those relationships. Without solid relationships, it's hard to unite a team. In addition, building relationships encourages employees to go above and beyond. Employees who feel valued and that they contribute to something meaningful are motivated to push harder for their company.

