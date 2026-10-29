Bechtel launches $1M 'Build for More' Wyoming skilled trades training program

Bechtel announced a $1 million investment in Laramie County Community College (LCCC) and Western Wyoming College (Western) to expand skilled trades training and create new pathways into electrical and pipefitting careers in Wyoming.

Bechtel also launched Build for More, a statewide campaign encouraging Wyoming students, and the families and educators who guide them, to consider the skilled trades as a first-choice career.

The two efforts are designed to work together. The college investment expands real pathways into well-paying, in-demand careers, closer to the communities students call home. Build for More helps more young people discover those careers in the first place. New research commissioned by Bechtel found that Wyoming adults hold the trades in high regard, but many of the state's high school students have yet to consider them.

Bechtel's investment will support curriculum, instructors, equipment, and training facilities at both colleges. It includes a pipefitting pathway new to higher education in Wyoming and expanded electrical training that will allow more participants to complete their training in-state.

Expand Bechtel Build for More BIC Magazine Panelists at Bechtel’s Build for More event, from left: Bechtel Senior Vice President Walker Kimball, LCCC President Dr. Joe Schaffer, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon, and moderator Rayna Farrell, Bechtel Principal Vice President, Chief of Corporate Affairs & Marketing.

Bechtel announced the investment and campaign at a panel discussion at LCCC in Cheyenne with Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon, LCCC President Dr. Joe Schaffer, and Bechtel Senior Vice President Walker Kimball. The audience included students, educators, and business and community leaders. In addition to the colleges, the event was hosted in partnership with the Wyoming Innovation Partnership and the Wyoming Business Alliance.

Strong support for the trades, but a gap with the next generation

The research shows Wyoming adults value skilled trades careers. Eighty-nine percent view the trades favorably, 60% see them as a first-choice career, and 83% say the trades are respected in their communities. Compared with a college degree, more Wyoming adults also see the skilled trades as the better path for job stability, early-career earnings, and entering the workforce with less debt.

Students and teachers don't yet see the trades the same way. Nearly half of Wyoming high school students (47%) say they have never really thought about a career in the skilled trades. Only 20% plan to enter a trade program, vocational program, or apprenticeship after high school. Teachers are students' top source of career information, but only 28% of teachers see the trades as a first-choice career. Just 16% of teachers and 10% of students describe the trades as well paid.

"Skilled craft professionals build the infrastructure and energy projects that power communities, and the need for them keeps growing," said Walker Kimball, Senior Vice President, Head of Construction, Bechtel. "These are well-paying, stable careers that let people build a good life, often without leaving home. But it isn't enough to tell young people these careers are great. We have to give them more chances to see the work up close, then build real pathways to those jobs right here in the communities they call home. That's what this effort is about."

The partnership was developed with support from the Office of Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon and in collaboration with the Wyoming Innovation Partnership through the Wyoming Business Alliance. It builds on the state's ongoing work to bring industry and government together, expanding opportunities for Wyoming residents to train for and build careers in high-demand fields.

"Wyoming's workforce is one of our greatest strengths, and we want our people to have opportunities to build rewarding careers right here at home," said Governor Mark Gordon, State of Wyoming. "This investment brings together industry, education, and government to expand training for in-demand skills and create more pathways for Wyoming residents to build their futures in our state."

Expanding skilled trades training in Wyoming

At LCCC, Bechtel's investment will support electrical and pipefitting training, including curriculum, instructors, equipment, and dedicated training spaces designed to provide hands-on experience. The programs will prepare participants for employment and apprenticeship opportunities and connect graduates with local contractors and industry partners.

"Meeting the workforce needs of Wyoming requires strong partnerships between education and industry," said Dr. Joe Schaffer, President, Laramie County Community College. "Through Bechtel's investment, LCCC can expand access to high-quality, industry-driven training that equips students with the skills employers need today and into the future. These new opportunities allow students to earn nationally recognized credentials without leaving Wyoming, while helping build the skilled workforce that will support our communities, region, and economy for years to come."

At Western, Bechtel's support will expand electrical and pipefitting training through investments in faculty, equipment, and training capacity. The program also includes a mobile pipefitting training unit that will bring hands-on training and career awareness to rural communities across Wyoming. The unit puts both pathways and exposure into practice.

"This partnership allows us to expand high-quality, hands-on training and reach more students and workers throughout Western Wyoming," said Dr. Kirk Young, president of Western Wyoming College. "By bringing training closer to the communities we serve, we can help more Wyoming residents gain valuable skills and build careers right here in the state."

Build for More: Skilled trades as a first-choice career

Build for More is designed to reach students who may never have considered the trades, including those planning to pursue two- or four-year degrees, not only those already headed toward construction or technical careers. Because students say they rely most on parents and teachers for career guidance, the campaign will also engage the families and educators who shape students' choices.

Through digital storytelling, community engagement, and real-world exposure to construction careers, Build for More will show what the skilled trades offer: a strong start in your 20s with less debt, skills in long-term demand, room to advance, and the chance to build tangible things that matter.

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Together, the training investment and the statewide campaign address both sides of Wyoming's workforce opportunity. They expand access to skilled trades training close to home and help more young people see these careers as worth pursuing.