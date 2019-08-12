Banking institution invested in helping industry thrive

Hancock Whitney Bank is one of the region's oldest and most established financial institutions. Because it's grown alongside the Gulf South's vibrant energy and industrial corridor, its staff understands the unique opportunities and rich promise the region offers. The bank is well-known for its dedication to helping clients serving these industries, allowing them to realize the full potential of their investments in the future of the region.

For close to a century, Hancock Whitney Bank and its bankers have been leaders in supporting the development and growth of the industrial services industry. In fact, 65 percent of the companies that sell products and services to the country's vital refinery and petrochemical complex are located within Hancock Whitney's footprint, so it should come as no surprise the bank already has a strong customer base in the industry across the Gulf South markets. The bank is proud to offer distinctive, high-value products and services for the industry, and its clients benefit from a personal relationship with a banker and a team of knowledgeable professionals and decision makers.

Recognized as one of America's strongest, safest banks by BauerFinancial for over 100 consecutive quarters, Hancock Whitney's banking options are among the most secure available. But the bank's ethos goes one step beyond: Working capital lines, equipment and acquisition financing, and industrial real estate financing are also secured by solid ideals, pride in the region and confidence in the value of true partnership. Hancock Whitney is dedicated to growing the region's businesses through and through, which is why its equipment financing division is the go-to option for companies that need capital spending support.

Hancock Whitney's expert team of bankers is another intangible asset that sets the institution apart. They're invested in the region not just as citizens but also as actively engaged members of industry-related groups, associations and organizations, ensuring they stay up to date with the ever-changing issues and opportunities facing the region's refining and petrochemical industrial complex and its suppliers. Not only that, but its team of bankers is dedicated to customers across the Gulf South and expanding its base for the future. This commitment to opportunities in the region can be traced back to the bank's founding values.

The bank's founders set out to cultivate a culture they knew would last, built on Gulf South character and community. Founded just 60 miles from each other, Hancock Bank in South Mississippi and Whitney Bank in New Orleans were booming in the late 1800s. As the banks expanded into new towns and cities, they quickly became trusted, reliable business and community partners. Many smaller regional banks became part of Hancock and Whitney over the years, and in December 2010, Hancock and Whitney came together.

Today, the combined institution offers greater reach and financial strength in the region. This, combined with its singular expertise, makes Hancock Whitney Bank the ideal partner to help Gulf South companies compete and thrive in the industrial services industry.

For more information, visit www.hancockwhitney.com or call (800) 448-8812.

