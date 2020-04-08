Are you a salesman?

I hear it all the time: "I'm no salesman!" It's sometimes said remorsefully, but usually with a tinge of pride, where the subtext seems to be:

"I'm not someone who tries to talk people into things they really don't want to do."

"I'm not someone who convinces people they need things they don't."

"I'm not one who is willing to say whatever it takes to get a sale."

"I'm not a fast talker."

"I'm way too honest and straightforward to be considered a salesman."

For me it's frequently followed by a statement that is generally well-intentioned but, in this frame of reference, can feel like an insult: "I'm not like you - you're a good salesman." Ouch.

First of all, I'd like to clarify that I don't consider myself a particularly good salesman. I'd like to be a more effective salesman, and I spend a fair amount of time and energy improving those skills. Plus, I firmly believe not only that effective selling is critical to our businesses, but that we also have a moral obligation to present our goods and services in a way that creates a comfortable atmosphere for a buying decision.

Why would that be the case? As businessmen of integrity, each of us believes his product is worth more to our customers than the price we charge, correct? (If not, we need to take a hard look at what we're doing for a living.) If so, we have an obligation to educate potential customers of the value of our offering -- or else deny them something that would make them better off. Some of the value is the actual product or service, while some value comes from the group that delivers it (us). People like doing business with those they know and trust, which is impossible without getting to know us. Effective sales, then, comes from a combination of relational development and continuing value education.

The concept that a "good salesman" can somehow make someone buy something they don't want is a contradiction. That's a con man, not a salesman. If it's possible - and I believe it's only possible on small or one-time sales - it would be poor salesmanship not likely to build repeat customers.

In the book "SPIN Selling," Neil Rackham studies results over a number of years from a large number of salespeople in multiple large companies. His findings are that the most successful approach to sales is centered around four types of questions that help progress vendor-prospect interaction toward a sale:

S - Situation questions

P - Problem questions

I - Implication questions

N - Need questions

Each type of question gets more to the point of the specific solution for the client's particular situation. Each sales call has a specific goal and is judged by whether progress was made toward that goal. There isn't a big dramatic "close," but a process that results in a vendor/customer relationship where specific needs are uncovered and solutions are presented, then accepted. Moving relationships along the spectrum of prospect to initial customer to long-term client, where we can provide the best value through open, honest communication, is always a priority.

So, be bold. Be confident in your offerings and learn to ask better questions. Wanting to delineate and solve your prospects' particular problems shows you listen, care and can help. The next time someone accuses you of being a "good salesman," smile and thank that person for the compliment.

As the Gulf Coast consultant for Continental Fabricators Inc., John Sloan's Sloan Rangers LLC believes strongly in selling through personal relationships and the two-way street it creates. For more information, email John Sloan at john@sloantx.com.