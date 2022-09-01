Adding value to customer, vendor and employee partnerships TWRS

The Warehouse Rentals & Supplies (TWRS) began over 25 years ago outside of Pittsburgh and was privately owned until November 2021.

The previous ownership built TWRS into a well-respected organization with many loyal vendors and customers that have stuck around for decades. Additionally, the new ownership has provided personnel with proactive culture that is forward-thinking in approach. The merger of the employees, both new and existing, has produced a company that has a tremendous wealth of experience and knowledge, along with an average tenure that is much greater than most companies have these days.

TWRS currently has six branches across the U.S., with several more in the works. Within each branch, there are employees with over two decades of experience; some branches have multiple employees with over 30 years' of industry experience. TWRS believes this to be one of many differentiating factors setting it apart from other rental companies. The uniqueness of employees is not just tenure in the industry, it is also diversity of experience and knowledge of each employee. Its employees have backgrounds in an array of fields, such as bridge blasting, marine and shipyard, oil and gas, rail and pipeline. The list goes on, but the experience is invaluable, and gives the company the ability to service many different markets at a high level.

TWRS strongly believes in the power of partnership; its triumvirate consists of its people, vendors and customers - they are all related and equally important. This is not just a catch phrase, but a core value in which the company is rooted. Never underestimate the power of partnerships. TWRS is building a company that operates on the foundation of process, structure and accountability.

The people of TWRS work with the principles of integrity, work ethic, competency and innovation, and are always customer-driven. Customers do not need TWRS - TWRS needs its customers; however, value must be preserved so that clients are willing to provide the company with the privilege of partnership. This is done through technical and service support, training, quality products, new technologies and critical-issue support. TWRS can only do so much with pricing, especially in the current economic environment. Vendors are valued as equally as employees and customers; without their assistance, TWRS cannot support its customers at the high, value-add level in which it has committed. TWRS has always placed immense value upon its vendors and will continue to do so.

The best way to approach business is with a total, combined, equal partnership from employees, customers and vendors along with all their resources. Identification of what adds real value to the customer or project can only be done together, using all available resources to fulfill the expectations and desired results. A partnership with TWRS is a true partnership that actually adds value.

For more information, visit www.twrs.com or call (281) 900-4813.