ABC: Celebrating Women in Construction Week

Agnor Mark Rayan

The number of women in the U.S. construction industry is on the rise. From apprentices to craft professionals, estimators and executives, women are represented in all facets of the construction workforce. And the opportunities to join and grow within the booming construction industry are numerous, especially with a workforce shortage impacting the sector across the United States.

The construction industry offers an earn-while-you-learn apprenticeship model and values lifelong education, which allows for career advancement without incurring hefty student loan debt. Yet whether individuals have a high school diploma or completed secondary education, the barriers to entry are minimal.

Associated Builders and Contractors of Greater Houston (ABC) peer group for women is dedicated to advocating and encouraging fellow women to advance or grow their careers in the construction industry. The group seeks to educate leaders and educate women on how to gain leadership positions, and prepare women to advance in the industry.

Construction is not just a job, but also a well-paying career with competitive salaries. The construction industry has a significantly lower gender pay gap compared to other professions. While the BLS reports that on average women make 80 cents for every dollar earned by a man, women make 93.5 cents to the dollar in the construction trades.

ABC Greater Houston is committed to recruiting and upskilling women in the construction industry to continue to grow a diverse and inclusive construction workforce and industry. To learn more about career opportunities, visit www.abchouston.org.