A conversation with Edward Diaz of Evosite

Q: What led to your position at Evosite?

A: I started working with Evosite in 2017. First, I wanted to get an understanding of the control room market and how each console was built, so I went out and visited clients and control rooms out in the field. I also helped with assembling consoles. I then moved to lead estimator, pricing every material required and delivering accurate quotes to individual sales reps. In 2018, I took on a new role as sales and marketing manager.

Q: What keeps you motivated?

A: What keeps me motivated is knowing that I have an opportunity to grow Evosite and bring more brand awareness, while proving what kind of a leader I am. I have a lot of knowledge in digital technology and I believe that is where all markets are moving. As I am growing the company via Google AdWords, Google Analytics, search engine optimization, social media, website design, email marketing and cloud contact databases, I am also gaining knowledge. Knowledge is power, and that keeps me motivated on a daily basis.

Q: What should someone know before taking this type of position?

A: Stay focused and don't get lost in the weeds. Always ask yourself, "What am I trying to achieve?" Because marketing is a big world, being a one-man team can feel like a handful. Therefore, you must achieve one thing at a time with goals set in place. It can seem like you're never going to finish, but if you stay focused and achieve one thing at a time, you will succeed. Grab a monthly calendar and create deadlines for you and your sales team. It will help you stay on track and complete many tasks efficiently.

Q: Do you have a favorite quote? Why is it your favorite?

A: My favorite quote is "Manage your work; don't let it manage you," because it helps me stay in control. Many people under pressure with a lot of work cannot complete all their tasks without having to stress and work extensive hours. You only have 24 hours in a day, and if you can't stay in control, then it will control your life. Some tips I share to stay in control are to remain organized, plan ahead, prioritize your tasks, avoid overload, become flexible for the unexpected, have a vision to your goal and stay positive. This will help you live a happier and healthier life.

Q: How do you maintain a good work/home life balance?

A: This is a tough one because, for a while, I didn't have much time unless it was for school and work. I learned to balance these by being disciplined, sticking to my schedule and using my time efficiently. While many friends decided to party first, I decided to focus on my career, ultimately knowing that my hard work would pay off. I am not married, nor have any children, so when I get some free time, I spend it with my father and younger sister who live in Houston. When I choose to take my vacation time, I travel to Los Angeles to visit my mother and the rest of my younger siblings. I value every minute I get to spend with my family. Being the oldest, I have the responsibility to lead by example.

