White House, California to discuss vehicle emissions rules next week

Kit Leong California Drilling Oil bump equipment working near the Carrizo Plain area at California

California clean air regulators will hold talks next Tuesday with their federal counterparts and the White House over Trump administration efforts to stop Sacramento from adopting tighter vehicle emissions rules than Washington, a spokesman for the state confirmed on Thursday to Reuters.

The video conference meeting will be the first since Sept. 20 between the California Air Resources Board, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the federal Transportation Department.

California and 19 other states late last month demanded the Trump administration abandon a proposal to freeze fuel efficiency standards after 2020 and strip California of the ability to impose stricter rules.