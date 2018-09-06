News Update: Health, Safety & Environmental

New ASSP app brings VR to fall protection training

Fall protection training is critical to the safety of workers who perform jobs at height, and the American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP) is making it safer and easier for them to learn best practices through a virtual reality (VR) application. The new ASSP VR Fall Protection Experience enables workers to train in settings that mirror actual environments without the dangers that come with high-risk tasks.

Preventing injuries and fatalities caused by jobs at height is the main objective of the new app, which focuses on hazard identification and building a fall protection system. It follows the ANSI/ASSP Z359 Fall Protection and Fall Restraint standards.

Air pollution trends show cleaner air, growing economy

The U.S. EPA released its annual report on air quality, tracking the nation's progress in improving air quality since the passage of the Clean Air Act. "Our Nation's Air: Status and Trends Through 2017" documents the considerable improvements in air quality across America over more than 45 years.

EPA's recent report highlights that between 1970 and 2017, the combined emissions of six key pollutants dropped by 73 percent, while the U.S. economy grew more than three times. A closer look at more recent progress shows between 1990 and 2017, average concentrations of harmful air pollutants decreased significantly across the nation: Sulfur dioxide (1 hour) went down 88 percent, lead (3-month average) down 80 percent, carbon monoxide (8 hours) down 77 percent and nitrogen dioxide (annual) down 56 percent, among others.

OSHA proposes rule to better protect personal employee info

OSHA has issued a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to better protect personally identifiable information, or data that could be re-identified with a particular individual, by removing certain provisions of the "Improve Tracking of Workplace Injuries and Illnesses" rule.

The proposed rule eliminates the requirement to electronically submit information from OSHA Form 300 (Log of Work-Related Injuries and Illnesses) and OSHA Form 301 (Injury and Illness Incident Report) for establishments with 250 or more employees currently required to maintain injury and illness records. These establishments would be required to electronically submit information only from OSHA Form 300A (Summary of Work-Related Injuries and Illnesses).

New academic, research council to advance safety, health profession

The American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP) has created the Council on Academic Affairs and Research, its first new council in 20 years. This development signifies a strong push to advance the occupational safety and health (OSH) profession and ultimately help better protect workers.

The new council will develop and maintain a research agenda supporting the OSH profession and encourage the translation of research to practice. The group will also work to bring more students into the profession, and it will engage universities to advance academic standards and program accreditation while promoting the inclusion of OSH coursework in business and engineering curricula.

MSHA holding meetings on reducing accidents

The U.S. Department of Labor's Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) is holding six public stakeholder meetings and a webinar on "Safety Improvement Technologies for Mobile Equipment at Surface Mines, and for Belt Conveyors at Surface and Underground Mines."

Mobile equipment at surface operations includes bulldozers, front-end loaders and trucks, while belt conveyors are used to transport materials in surface and underground mines. The Request for Information is part of a larger initiative that MSHA is undertaking to reduce accidents involving powered haulage as well as belt conveyors.

In addition to soliciting data from stakeholders on technology and practices that can improve safety conditions for miners, MSHA will provide technical assistance and develop best practices and training materials.

The remaining meeting dates and locations are: Sept. 11 at 9 a.m. EDT, National Mine Health and Safety Academy, 1301 Airport Road, Beckley, WV 25813; Sept. 20 at 9 a.m. EDT, Hilton Albany, 40 Lodge St., Albany, NY 12207; and Sept. 25 at 9 a.m. EDT, MSHA Headquarters, 201 12th St. South, 4E401, Arlington, VA 22202.

