RRC Chairman Christi Craddick champions Texas energy regulation

Christ Craddick

As railroad commissioner and current chairman of the Railroad Commission of Texas (RRC), Christi Craddick said it has been her personal goal since running for office to keep Texas the top state in the U.S. for energy regulation and production, driving the state toward greater economic prosperity and American energy security.

Before she ran for railroad commissioner, however, Craddick -- who was raised in Midland, Texas -- received her Bachelor of Arts in Plan II from the University of Texas Liberal Arts Honors Program. She also received her Doctor of Jurisprudence from the University of Texas Law School. She worked for years in the Texas state government and even interned at the Railroad Commission while she attended law school.

Craddick explained how, while working as a consultant in 2011, she watched the Railroad Commission go through a Sunset Review, which is a legislative audit. She knew that she could do a good job as commissioner and help bring the agency into the 21st century, so later that summer, she decided to run for railroad commissioner.

Railroad Commission of Texas

Established in 1891, the Railroad Commission of Texas is a state agency tasked with regulating the exploration and production of oil and natural gas, surface mining, pipeline safety, gas utilities, liquefied petroleum gas, liquefied natural gas, compressed natural gas and propane safety in Texas.

The commission ensures Texas' energy resources are produced responsibly, serving the state through the stewardship of its natural resources and the environment, concern for personal and community safety, and support of enhanced development and economic vitality for the benefit of citizens.

Texas Railroad Commission

"The Railroad Commission is a well-known leader in regulating one of the world's most dynamic, fast-paced industries," Craddick explained. "We are working every day to assess and appropriately adjust our rules and process as our state's energy industry innovates through one of the biggest growth periods for oil and gas development the world has seen. I fully expect we will continue to set the standard for balanced, effective energy regulation."

Decisions made by the commission are critical to Texas' financial health as well as the health of both the Texas and U.S. domestic energy industries, Craddick said.

Railroad commissioners are elected to serve overlapping six-year terms with one commissioner up for election every two years, Craddick explained. While no specific seat on the commission is designated as chairman, the commissioners choose the chairman amongst themselves to serve in leading conference meetings.

The Railroad Commission meets in an open-meeting conference twice a month. At the conferences, each commissioner has equal policy-making and rule-making responsibilities. As oil and gas issues throughout the state are considered, the three-member body determines the outcome of these important issues.

"Regulating energy in Texas requires a broad base of experience and knowledge about our state's dynamic energy industries," Craddick said. "Commissioners act in a quasi-judicial role, and an understanding of Texas laws, rules, differing communities and energy production technologies is important to effectively serve in that capacity."

And Craddick herself is no stranger to the industry.

"Having grown up in the heart of the Permian Basin in Midland, with my family working in and around the oil and gas industry my entire life, I am well-versed in how the industry functions, the regulatory needs at the Railroad Commission and the industry's importance to our state," she said. "The energy industry has always been a part of my life in some way."

She also credits her parents for her success and drive as a leader to work hard for the betterment of Texas.

"They have provided an excellent example of strong character and service to their community, by which I have lived my life," she said.

When she was sworn in as commissioner, Craddick said the most memorable part of the moment was the presence and support of her family.

"Standing on the dais of the Texas House of Representatives with all of my family and my daughter, Catherine, as I was sworn into office is something I will always remember," she recalled.

Accomplishments

During her time at the agency, Craddick has worked tirelessly to maximize the efficiency and effectiveness of the commission and defend Texas' regulatory authority over energy development. She said her priorities have included increasing transparency at the agency, bringing more data online and making it available to the public; streamlining permitting for industry infrastructure and the safe transport of energy resources; advocating for educational paths for a highly trained, technically skilled workforce; and educating Texans about the energy industry and the importance of energy production to their state.

Throughout her term as commissioner, she has worked to bring more of the commission's data online, addressing dire needs related to IT infrastructure and finding efficiencies in the agency's rules and processes. This has allowed the commission to do its job better, saving time and money for the state and those doing business at the agency.

When, in 2011, the state restructured how it funded the Railroad Commission and cuts to the agency's budget left important areas underfunded, Craddick campaigned for and succeeded in securing funding to address these issues and support a major IT overhaul at the agency. Since then, the commission has used those funds to increase transparency by making agency data more accessible to the public and accelerate inspections and permitting times.

In the recent modernization of the agency, Craddick has continued to stand for commonsense regulatory oversight of a robust energy sector while carefully balancing Texas' economic and environmental concerns. Today, with science-based, progrowth regulation, the commission has continued to prove Texas can have cleaner air and water, as well as economic growth and expanded energy development.

During the 85th Regular Session of the Texas Legislature, Craddick said she was proud to successfully lead the effort to reauthorize the Railroad Commission through the Sunset Review process. Currently, the commission is implementing the legislature's recommended changes, and Craddick said she is thankful the commission is able to continue the important work it does for Texas for another 12 years.

In addition to these critical accomplishments, Craddick and the commission have continued to push back on Washington overreach, protecting states' rights in the management of safe energy production within their own borders.

When it comes to transport facilities such as pipelines and ports, Craddick has also advocated for timely federal permitting and necessary funding for the development of Texas' important infrastructure. The Texas energy industry cannot continue to grow without it, she said.

To conserve fresh water, Craddick has stood for appropriate regulation that allows the industry to maximize recycling in oil and gas operations and expanded use of reclaimed water throughout the energy production process. She is also a champion for creating new opportunities for Texas energy companies through the privatization of the Mexican energy sector while assisting Mexican officials with information on Texas' leading energy regulatory policies.

"If our southern neighbor is successful in energy regulation and production, Texans will also benefit from that success," she said.

Agency success helps determine state success

The Railroad Commission's work benefits all Texans by ensuring a strong, well-regulated energy industry.

"Our state's top economic driver -- oil and gas production -- supports 30 percent of our overall economy. If we are successful as an agency, our state is successful," Craddick said.

And Craddick is more than optimistic for the future of the Texas energy industry and how the commission will drive that future.

"The Texas energy industry is going to continue to be around for many generations to come," she expressed. "Technology within the industry will continue to drive adaptation and growth. I expect a long future of successful energy regulation and production in Texas."

For more information, visit www.rrc.tx.us or call (877) 228-5740.

