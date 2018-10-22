New trends In flashlight rechargeability

Rechargeable flashlights are a mainstay product for industrial professionals. From handheld lights used for diagnostic jobs to headlamps and work lights that provide hands-free lighting for expediting repairs, rechargeable products give technicians the confidence they need that they will never run out of power in any situation. Once charged, they are ready for the job at hand and there is no need to source batteries.

Now, thanks to the latest trend in flashlight technology — USB-rechargeable flashlight products — workers can charge flashlights on the go from most any USB power source. This new breed of rechargeable light offers a quick, easy and convenient way to recharge — workers can simply connect to a USB port, an AC wall adapter, or plug into a service truck’s on-board USB port. Today’s industrial users can select from a growing number of USB rechargeable handheld lights, headlamps and work lights, offering extreme brightness and long run times.

Special portable USB chargers are also widely available, making it easier than ever to keep USB flashlights powered up and ready. These rugged, durable electronic power units can be clipped to a vest and taken almost anywhere. They can provide an instant charge for USB flashlight products and even can be used to charge a variety of other electronic devices whenever a wall outlet is not available.

Charging batteries outside of the light

Some flashlight manufacturers are even taking the USB-rechargeable trend one step further by offering USB batteries that can be charged outside of the flashlight. These new 18650 USB lithium-ion cells are equipped with an integrated micro-USB charging port, turning high-performance flashlights into recharging systems and giving users an economical, convenient way to recharge by powering the battery from a laptop, power pack or 12V DC power. LED charge-status indicators built into the battery top indicate charging status, including red for charging and green for fully charged. Typically, these batteries can fully charge in about five hours.

The new models are an economical alternative to using disposable batteries, which the lights also are designed to accept.

Multiple-battery backup

This “dual fuel” or multiple-source battery backup feature is another growing trend in the flashlight industry, offering users multiple charging methods. If a power source is not immediately available, technicians can simply insert disposable cells, depending on user preference or availability.

Conclusion

Rechargeability innovations continue to evolve at high speeds, giving industrial users more choices than ever before in how, when and where they recharge their flashlight products. This, in turn, can lead to increased productivity, while providing workers valuable peace of mind that their flashlight, headlamp or work light will always be ready when they are.

