Need a floor marking solution that will last?

Accuform's Tough-Mark™ Heavy- Duty Floor Marking Strips and Shapes provide flexibility, precision and customization for active warehouse environments.

Marilyn Michaels

Whether you need to create highly visible pathways in an instant for employees, forklift traffic or material handling equipment, you now have a more durable, installer-friendly solution. Nothing's tougher than Tough-Mark Floor Marking!

Tough-Mark Floor Marking is available in 48-inch-long strips in a variety of popular colors. To create customized spaces, try the Tough-Mark Shapes in a variety of shapes, sizes and colors. Stock or custom subsurface printed messages are available.

The aggressive adhesions are moisture and lift resistant for extreme durability. All Tough-Mark products are backed with a one-year manufacturer warranty.

What customers are saying

"This tape is so much more durable than any other tapes we've used. We have it in a very high-traffic intersection where our equipment is traveling over it dozens of times each day, and it stays in place," said Eric M., a warehouse team leader.

"It clearly marks locations on our floor, cleans up super easy, and has taken thousands of hits from our forklift with minimal wear and tear," said Mike C. of Highroad USA.

Mark it once, mark it right!

For more information, visit www.accuform.com and search for "Tough- Mark" in Accuform's product catalog or call (800) 237-1001.

View in Digital Edition