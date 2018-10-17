Meet safety requirements, reduce incidents with safety training

Safety

Free to qualified facilities and conducted right at a company's site, PROTO® Industrial Tools -- a Stanley Black & Decker company -- offers safety seminars focused on tool safety awareness, proper tool use and staying OSHA-compliant.

The fact is: Every seven seconds a worker is injured on the job, and a proactive approach to safety education can go a long way to help reduce incident reports and lost productivity as a result.

A program tailored to your needs

The PROTO training program can be customized to focus on your specific safety concerns. Training includes hands-on hand tool demonstrations from PROTO experts. Beyond the basics, PROTO shows you how to check tools for wear and damage and goes into tool safety features that aid your day-to-day work. PROTO even offers a tool safety audit upon request.

A simple reminder to remain alert and aware of the work environment can go far to combating injuries on the job. With ample training videos, materials, posters and more, this safety training program offers a total custom solution to help keep workers safe and fulfill your OSHA compliance requirements.

Training for all industries

Whatever your industry, the PROTO "Safety Obsessed" Training Program caters to a wide range of customers including oil and gas, petrochemical and chemical industry professionals. Companies that have participated in the PROTO program have been satisfied with the high level of knowledge from PROTO tool safety experts and the convenience of in-house staff training. For safety training you can rely on, request to book your PROTO Safety Obsessed Training Program today at www.safety.protoindustrial.com.

"Safety is at the forefront of everything we do," said Mark DeBlanc, a national sales manager -- Industrial Solutions for Stanley Black & Decker. "We focus on educational programs highlighting the risks associated with using and handling power tools, hand tools and storage products, and utilize our worldclass brands and products to implement initiatives focused on making our customers safer, faster and more productive."

Combat lost productivity

It is just as important to use the right tool for the job as it is to use and store those tools properly. Contact with objects and equipment is the cause of 25 percent of injuries resulting in lost work days, while slips, trips and falls account for another 25 percent1. PROTO provides solutions to keep tools out of the way and in order.

There were 104 million production days lost due to work-related injuries in 20161. Safety training from PROTO can help mitigate safety risks from the start, putting workers in a safety-obsessed mindset that helps protect them from potential injuries and prevents lost productivity.

PROTO tools are engineered and manufactured in the U.S. to help ensure quality standards are met and exceeded.

For more information, visit www. protoindustrial.com, email orders to proto@sbdinc.com or call (800) 800- TOOL [8665].

1Source: Workplace Injuries Infographic. National Safety Council, 2018, https://www.nsc.org/ work-safety/tools-resources/infograph.

View in Digital Edition