Improving emergency shower response with signaling systems

Safety requirements, such as placing eyewashes and drench showers within 10 seconds of the hazard, are key to ensuring the quickest relief for affected employees -- as is flushing with tepid water for a full 15 minutes, as required by the ANSI/ISEA Z358.1 standard -- for best results in removing the contaminant.

When emergency fixtures are in use, signaling systems immediately alert emergency responders for quick medical intervention.

It's important to note that emergency response immediately following the 15-minute flush is a critical time as well. Quickly alerting emergency response personnel about the situation with emergency signaling systems is key for stopping further injury, administering and/or coordinating prompt medical care, and ultimately ensuring the affected employee receives the best outcome.

Signaling systems strengthen emergency response best practices

Using new signaling technology that works in tandem with each emergency fixture quickly notifies on-site workers and outside medical personnel with a clearly recognizable signal of an emergency and expedites the emergency response and recovery process.

Equipping emergency fixtures with signaling systems is important because of common obstacles to alerting others in the worksite. For example, industrial work environments don't always allow for several people to be in the immediate area of a worksite hazard. One person could be working outside alone, or only a few people could be working within an expansive area or during third shift. These situations can affect coworkers' awareness that an emergency is even happening, thus hindering their abilities to help the injured and get follow-up medical care.

Another obstacle in providing immediate emergency response and post-medical care is the time it takes for emergency responders to be dispatched to a worksite. According to the National EMSC Data Analysis Resource Center, or NEDARC, the average emergency medical services (EMS) response time in the U.S. is 9.4 minutes. The sooner EMS teams are alerted, the sooner they can attend to a worksite emergency.

In addition to using emergency equipment, all employees should be trained on what action to take in assisting the affected employee and how to report emergencies to emergency medical personnel. While all employees should be trained on what to do if a coworker has been exposed to hazardous chemicals, they should not be responsible for solely handling the emergency. It's best to ensure quick and proper medical response when an employee is exposed to hazardous materials. An emergency signaling system presents an easy and reliable way for employees to communicate when and where medical assistance is needed.

How do emergency signaling systems work?

Signaling devices are connected to emergency showers and eye washes. Upon activation of the fixtures, the signaling devices are automatically triggered to turn on a highly visible flashing light and a loud sound designed to cut through ambient noise. The signaling systems call others to help, draw attention to the precise location of need, alert management to contact first responders and provide remote monitoring of safety equipment.

Installing an emergency signaling system is a much faster and more efficient way to alert those in the immediate area -- as well as managers or safety personnel in other locations -- that an employee needs help. It's important to make sure all alarms in the facility are highly distinctive and recognized by all employees to signal what type of help is needed.

The first seconds following eye and skin exposure are absolutely critical to minimizing worker injury, which is always the ultimate goal of any worker safety program. In addition to preparing a comprehensive safety plan and employee training, having access to proper emergency equipment and providing a reliable emergency signaling system can expedite response and improve the outcome of the emergency.

