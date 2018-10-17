Four safety program innovations your company should adopt

Sixty-two billion dollars: That's how much U.S. companies pay each year to cover expenses associated with workplace injuries, according to the Liberty Mutual Workplace Safety Index.

It's no secret a strong workplace safety program is critical for protecting a business's bottom line and its image as a safe-minded, healthy place to work. Occupational safety and health programs reduce expenses related to medical care, paid time off, litigation and disaster mitigation.

The downstream petrochemical industry has experienced a steady reduction in workplace incidences over the past 10 years, according to the American Petroleum Institute. The U.S. Department of Labor reports construction has also made significant strides in safety, reducing recorded cases of occupational injuries and illness by nearly 40 percent since 2004. These safety wins are largely due to enhanced OSHA requirements and improved workplace safety programs.

How are top companies getting workplace safety programs right? Here are four forward-thinking strategies to adopt in your company:

Screen for safety in your hiring process. Personality type assessments are no longer reserved for hiring executive leadership. Companies are using these tools to hire crews and skilled labor as well. Why? Results of these assessments help identify applicants ideally suited for a position. For example, placing the right person in a job that requires a high capacity for focused attention to detail sets up a project for safety and success from the beginning.

Create a culture of caring. When employees know you care about their personal wellbeing and you prove that to them in the workplace, it increases morale, engagement and productivity. Employees need to believe their employers see each of them as more than just another worker or laborer. An employee survey is a great way to tap into the current perception of your workplace safety programs. Additionally, peer-to-peer storytelling can help you keep the message of safety relevant and authentic. Encourage employees, leaders and safety committee members to share personal stories of when they failed to take safety precautions on the job and the consequences.

Reward safe behavior. Recognize safe practices at work by awarding points that can be cashed in for gift cards or other prizes. Inspire safety-focused accountability and innovation by encouraging workers to look for and report workplace hazards. Promote safety training and certification opportunities as tools employees can leverage in their current job and carry with them to their next work opportunity. Helping employees align safety with their own development goals sends a message that safety is priority and empowers employees to act as safety leaders and prevention champions.

Subtly introduce off-the-job safety. Companies lost $250 billion last year from employees sustaining injuries off the job, according to the National Safety Council. The Holy Grail of safety is to change core behaviors so workers are more likely to make good decisions. Off-the-job safety training aims to get employees to expand on-the-job safety habits everywhere else. Off-the-job safety training may be met with resistance and is best introduced to employees in small, subtle doses. Start with breakroom posters or company website content that focuses on relevant off-the-job safety behaviors. Consider conveying seasonal messages throughout the year to help acclimate employees to the idea of "thinking safe" both at work and after hours. Examples are sunburn prevention in summer, ladder safety during springtime home improvement season and winter driving safety. Many companies also allow employees to take PPE like earplugs and safety glasses home to use.

Safety training is an investment proven to generate returns as much as six dollars for every dollar spent. While the dollar savings are there, the focus of safety should ultimately be about the people. Focusing on the wellbeing of workers -- both on the job and off the job -- is key for creating an effective safety culture.

