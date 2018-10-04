CEA: ‘Energy development touches everyone in the U.S.’

Andrew Browning is COO of the Consumer Energy Alliance

It's hard to believe a national consumer advocacy group that supports affordable, reliable energy didn't exist up until 10 years ago. A small group of individuals saw the consumer equation was missing from the energy puzzle, and consumers needed to be educated on energy policies and regulations and how those affect them. Today, the Consumer Energy Alliance (CEA) is the voice of the energy consumer, and its goal is to provide consumers with sound, unbiased information on U.S. and global energy issues. With over 20 years of experience in both the private and government sectors, CEA COO Andrew Browning joined the organization shortly after it formed.

"With more than 450,000 members nationwide, our mission is to help ensure stable prices and energy security for households across the country," Browning said. "Our affiliates comprise a range of sectors, from the energy industry, academia, small businesses and manufacturers to travel-related industries.

"We believe energy development is something that touches everyone in our nation, and it is necessary for all of us to actively engage in the conversation about how to develop our diverse energy resources and energy's importance to the economy."

According to Browning, CEA is not like a normal trade association; it is an organization built around continuous energy concerns and campaigns.

"We motivate our members to engage in different policy issues," Browning said. "Energy doesn't always translate into an immediate need or top priority until something happens. We are in a continuous campaign to teach people on the importance of energy in their daily lives and not to take it for granted."

CEA helps to increase educational and grassroots support across the country, especially when it comes to the need for new and upgraded energy infrastructure. The CEA's Pipelines for America campaign mission does just that, engaging and informing the public about the vital importance of America's energy infrastructure and its daily role in people's lives. CEA's Onshore Initiative is focused on communicating and promoting the social, environmental and economic benefits of onshore energy production to consumers, business leaders and elected officials.

"When there is not enough energy to keep up with demand, energy prices skyrocket," Browning said. "The solution is sustaining energy production and improving our infrastructure. Yet, energy projects are often caught up in legal battles or increasingly partisan political gamesmanship that drags on for years, as antidevelopment groups mislead Americans into believing that they must choose between a healthy environment or access to American energy. The truth is we don't have to choose; we can have both."

Energy Day

With the help of the Consumer Energy Education Foundation, CEA will host the Energy Day festival in Houston Sunday, Oct. 20. Energy Day has become the largest annual family festival showcasing STEM in Houston. Energy Day will have nearly 70 interactive demonstrations and exhibits that teach students and their families about the various forms of energy through STEM fields, along with efficiency, conservation and other related STEM industries.

"In the eight years since its inception in Houston, Energy Day has given away almost $100,000 to students and teachers for their achievements in STEM," Browning said. "These generous academic award opportunities help motivate thousands of future energy experts each year."

Denver hosted its second annual Energy Day last month.

For more information about Energy Day in Denver or Houston, visit www.energydayfestival.org. For more information about the Consumer Energy Alliance, visit www.consumerenergyalliance.org.

