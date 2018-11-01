It’s beginning to look like a lot like flu season

Fall has officially started, and with it comes many seasonal changes. One of the negative aspects of fall is the dreaded flu season. In 2017 alone, approximately 181 Americans succumbed to this destructive virus. Preparing for and understanding flu season will greatly increase your chances of avoiding it, helping you to remain active and productive in your day-to-day life. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has developed a cohesive understanding of the flu so you don’t have to be a victim of it during the 2018 flu season.

How it spreads and common symptoms

The flu is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses that infect the nose, throat and sometimes the lungs. Most experts believe flu viruses spread mainly by tiny droplets made when people with flu cough, sneeze or talk. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people nearby. Less often, a person might get flu by touching a surface or object that has flu virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose or eyes.

Common symptoms may include but are not limited to: fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, and body and/or headaches. The time from when a person is exposed and infected with flu to when symptoms begin to appear can average up to two days; however, symptoms can also be present in the host in one to four days.

Best prevention practices

Taking the right steps ahead of time is key to preventing getting the flu. The first and most important step in preventing flu is to get a flu vaccine each year. Flu vaccinations reduce flu related illnesses and the risk of serious flu complications that can result in hospitalization or even death. It is important to note there are many different types of flu viruses. What may be the flu of last season may not be the same this season. Thanks to the development in vaccinations, flu vaccines can protect against the three or four viruses research suggests will be most common that year.

CDC also recommends everyday preventive actions — such as staying away from people who are sick, covering coughs and sneezes, and frequent handwashing — to help slow the spread of germs that cause respiratory illnesses. Be sure to avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, and disinfect surfaces that may be contaminated with germs.

Care and treatment

Sometimes, no matter what you do, you just get sick. If you are experiencing flu like symptoms, be sure to see your doctor, who can prescribe antiviral medication. These are different from antibiotics, though they are also prescription medicines — pills, liquid or an inhaled powder — that are not available over the counter. Antiviral drugs can make illness milder and shorten the time you are sick as well as prevent serious flu complications. Studies show flu antiviral drugs work best for treatment when they are started within 48 hours of getting sick, but starting them later can still be helpful, especially if the sick person has a high-risk health condition or is very sick from flu. Follow your doctor’s instructions for taking this drug.

While sick, it is important to stay away from others as much as possible to keep from infecting them. If you must leave home to get medical care, for example, wear a facemask if you have one, or cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue. CDC recommends you stay home for at least 24 hours after your fever is gone, except to get medical care or other necessities. Your fever should be gone without the need to use a fever-reducing medicine, such as Tylenol®. Until then, you should stay home from work, school, travel, shopping, social events and public gatherings.

Flu prevention is all the more important in the 21st century’s interactive society. With the right protection and the right mindset, you can continue to lead a productive and healthy life.

For more information, visit www.cdc.gov or call (800) 232-4636.

