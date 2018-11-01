Business expands cleaning operations along Gulf Coast

Ohmstede Ltd. is expanding cleaning operations outside of its current facility in La Porte, Texas, to St. Gabriel, Louisiana, and Corpus Christi, Texas. The St. Gabriel operation is scheduled to open later this year, and the Corpus Christi operation is scheduled to open in 2019. This decision marks the culmination of years of customer requests to replicate the proven Ohmstede Ltd. model throughout the entire Gulf Coast. Both facilities will be driven by the same dedicated focus on technology, environmental awareness, safety and efficient operations that drives the La Porte facility.

Eric Dooley, president of Ohrmstede Ltd.

Ohmstede Ltd. pioneered offsite cleaning, having opened its first facility in Beaumont, Texas, in 1951. Throughout its history, additional operations executed work in La Porte, Texas; St. Gabriel, Louisiana; and Sulphur, Louisiana. Today, La Porte remains Ohmstede Ltd.’s sole center of cleaning excellence.

In 2011, this facility established a larger, more technically advanced operation with three primary objectives: safety, environmental consciousness and production. Since then, the La Porte operation has cleaned over 5,000 heat exchangers and 3.5 million tubes while driving over 1.5 million incident-free miles. The Ohmstede Ltd. team is experienced, responsible and dependable.

With a global focus on water conservation, Ohmstede Ltd. has resolved to recycle wash water while maintaining water quality through finite removal of solids and consistent monitoring and treatment. In addition, Ohmstede Ltd. remains focused on the segregation, removal and disposal of all generated solid waste.

Often the disassembly, cleaning, repair and reassembly of heat exchangers become “critical path” during turnarounds. Many customers have found moving this scope of work offsite to an Ohmstede Ltd. facility helps mitigate that risk. Discoverable repairs are often unexpected and must be dealt with expeditiously in order to meet the needs of customers’ demanding schedules. Transitioning heat exchanger cleaning and repairs to Ohmstede Ltd.’s facility enables the turnaround team to reduce in-plant traffic and headcount while alleviating congested cleaning slabs for other work. In addition, it positions critical heat exchangers in a facility prepared to expedite discoverable repairs.

Ohmstede Ltd. understands the demands of a turnaround and the necessity of meeting the needs of its customers in a safe and efficient manner. Customer equipment receives 24/7 attention during the entire cleaning and repair process. In addition, Ohmstede Ltd. provides office space for customers’ inspection personnel in an orchestrated partnership, which expedites the overall cleaning and repair process.

Ohmstede Ltd. has listened to its customers and offers API 510 inspection services, along with comprehensive inspection reports for review. This process enables customers to make repair decisions before the repair is initiated and at their discretion. Ohmstede Ltd. offers and facilitates third-party internal tube inspections, supported by all NDE tube inspection companies along the Gulf Coast, ensuring the customer’s equipment receives the prescribed work scope while in Ohmstede Ltd.’s care.

After seven years of exceptional cleaning and repair services in La Porte, Ohmstede Ltd. has earned the trust of customers throughout the Gulf Coast. The St. Gabriel and Corpus Christi operations will continue to uphold that reputation. The Ohmstede Ltd. model works, and it works well.

When planning your next turnaround, contact your nearest Ohmstede Ltd. cleaning operation to take advantage of its experienced, responsible and dependable team.

For more information, visit www. ohmstede.com or call (281) 471-4140.

