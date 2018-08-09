OSHA partners on hurricane preparedness as weather ambassador

Hurricanes are a form of tropical cyclones that are capable of causing devastating damage to communities. Hurricanes are storm systems with circulating air and sustained wind speeds of 74 miles per hour (mph) or higher. The strongest hurricanes can have wind speeds exceeding 155 mph. Areas on the Atlantic Coast, near the Gulf of Mexico and parts of the Southwestern U.S. are vulnerable to hurricanes. The Atlantic hurricane season lasts from June to November and peaks between August and October. The Eastern Pacific hurricane season begins mid-May and also ends in November. This article provides information on hurricane warnings, hazards that hurricanes cause and precautions you should take after a hurricane has occurred.

OSHA is a Weather-Ready Nation Ambassador committed to working with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and other ambassadors to strengthen national preparedness for and resilience against extreme weather. OSHA and NOAA are working together on a public education effort aimed at improving the way people prepare for and respond to severe weather. This effort is designed to help workers prepare for hurricanes and to provide information about hazards they may face during and after a hurricane.

Preparedness

It is important to have an evacuation plan in place to ensure everyone can get to safety in case a hurricane may affect the area. A thorough evacuation plan should include:

Conditions that will activate the plan.

Chain of command.

Emergency functions and who will perform them.

Specific evacuation procedures, including routes and exits.

Procedures for accounting for everyone's safety.

Necessary equipment.

Ready.gov and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) have more information on evacuation plans as well as suggestions for precautions to take if you are unable to evacuate and do not have a safe room.

In addition to having evacuation plans in place, it is important to be familiar with the warning terms used for hurricanes, as well as your local community's emergency plans, warning signals and shelters. Hurricane/ tropical storm watches mean a hurricane or tropical storm is possible in the specified area. Hurricane/tropical storm warnings mean a hurricane or tropical storm is expected to reach the area, typically within 24 hours.

Be prepared to follow instructions from the local authorities and to evacuate if instructed to do so.

The Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale is a 1-5 rating based on a hurricane's sustained wind speed. This scale estimates potential property damage. Hurricanes reaching Category 3 or higher are considered major hurricanes because of their potential for significant loss of life and damage. Category 1 and 2 storms are still dangerous, however, and require preparatory measures.

Response/recovery

Conditions change drastically after hurricanes and other natural disasters. In the wake of a hurricane, response and recovery efforts will face additional challenges, such as downed power lines, downed trees and high volumes of construction debris, while performing otherwise familiar tasks/operations.

OSHA's Hurricane eMatrix features information on hazard exposures and risk assessments for hurricane response and recovery. The information in the matrix is organized based on the types of activities performed, so it is easy for people to identify the precautions they should take based on the tasks they will be performing.

The eMatrix outlines the activities most commonly performed during hurricane response and recovery and provides detailed information about the hazards associated with those activities. It is designed to help employers make decisions during their risk assessment that will protect those living and working in hurricane-impacted areas.

For more information or to access the eMatrix, visit www.osha.gov.

