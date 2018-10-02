HASC becomes chapter of National Safety Council

On Wednesday, October 24 at 2 p.m., the Houston Area SafetyCouncil (HASC) will host a meet and greet with National Safety Council (NSC) President and CEO,Deborah A.P. Hersman, in celebration of becoming the only Supporting Chapter of NSC in Texas. The event will take place at HASC’s LEED-certified headquarter campus in the auditorium at 5213 CenterStreet in Pasadena. Before joining NSC, Hersman served as chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board from 2009-2014, initially appointed by President Bush and reappointed twice by President Obama.

This partnership enhances HASC’s mission of building safe workplaces by improving the quality and integrity of the workforce through alignment with the world’s leading safety and health resource.Together, the two associations can establish a culture of safety that truly makes an impact at work, inhomes and communities, and on the road.

The Houston Area Safety Council will roll out a joint-membership model that will bring additional value and resources to the petrochemical industry, as well as other sectors including school districts,food service, municipalities, and individuals in the community. Added benefits include a vast library of safety resources, access to expanded training on a variety of topics on driver safety and first aid/CPR,as well as awards and recognition. The two associations will work together to drive change through advocacy efforts focused on developing research and education that clearly define our country’s most challenging safety problems and suggest actionable solutions.

About the Houston Area Safety Council

The Houston Area Safety Council is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit association with the mission of buildingsafe workplaces by improving the quality and integrity of the workforce. HASC is a leader in state-ofthe-art safety, health, and environmental training; occupational health services; skills development;contractor prequalification; and background and substance abuse screening solutions. Since inceptionin 1990, HASC has delivered over 10 million units of training worldwide.

About the National Safety Council

The National Safety Council is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to eliminate preventabledeaths at work, in homes and communities, and on the road through leadership, research, education,and advocacy. Founded in 1913 and chartered by Congress, NSC advances this mission by partneringwith businesses, government agencies, elected officials and the public in areas where we can makethe most impact.

For more information on HASC, visit www.hasc.com.