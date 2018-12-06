Ensuring safety from start to finish

B&W Energy Services places safety at the top of our priority list. When taking on a new project, B&W engineers pull information from all fronts: the client, the equipment manufacturers, the field and B&W’s past project experiences. With all of this information in hand, our engineers skillfully develop a master plan for the project.

With the big picture in mind, our engineering team creates a procedure that addresses our needs and the needs of our client’s operations and construction. Our procedures are easily understood by the client and cover all potential safety risks. When our engineers work with your team, all aspects of the process are covered and documented, creating the smoothest path forward in success and safety.

For B&W, this involves thinking through and addressing every aspect of the job. From performing stress and flexibility analysis on piping systems and identifying all mechanical preparations to the system, to listing out and mitigating all job hazards, our engineering team covers everything upfront. This way, there is no guessing involved. Each element is laid out in a detailed, easy-to-interpret way.

As the work is meticulously carried out, our procedures require tailgate safety meetings, a detailed job walk and turnover prior to the start of every shift. This process is critical and necessary to address the constantly changing conditions of the jobsite and the services being performed.

Our team ensures safety on the project from start to finish. That seems like a pretty obvious statement, right? Not necessarily. When projects are not properly designed, accidents can happen. At B&W, this is unacceptable, which is why we place emphasis on proper engineering, with all safeguards identified and in place before the job starts. This serves to make sure our goals and our client’s goals are achieved and the plan is followed to completion. If upfront engineering is not “up to snuff,” this could ultimately compromise the safety and success of a project — not to mention creating the potential for major cost overruns and lost schedule days.

With a huge increase in major complex projects all over the world, maintaining high safety standards has never mattered more.

B&W joined the ISO 9001:2008 certified program years ago, taking us to an elevated level of system checks and balances and a highly developed employee training program. Our operations group keeps our fleet of equipment in peak performance status with a rigorous maintenance program; our well-trained employees can rely on top-notch equipment to support them in the field.

Now more than ever, the work our staff has done to optimize safety is being noticed. The B&W Energy Services team in Kuwait has been presented a plaque by FDH JV to honor their excellence in safety; they have completed 60 million work hours without a lost workday case in their current Kuwait National Petroleum Co. Clean Fuels Project, MAB2.

At B&W Energy Services, our employee- training and safety program never stops. When our operations group maintains equipment and puts safety first, even a world away, we succeed past the challenge in itself.

Safety is of utmost importance to B&W Energy Services. This is why we go to such great lengths to put in place the best engineering, equipment and people for the job.

For more information, visit www.bwenergyservices.com or call (281) 534-9300.

View in Digital Edition