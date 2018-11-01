Employers must evolve fall prevention standards

It’s no secret safety is critical to the success of any construction project.

In particular, crane operator safety is in the spotlight this year, as employers are in the implementation phase of OSHA’s new crane operator safety requirements, which went into effect November 2017. In response to challenges some employers are facing in meeting the new standards, this year OSHA proposed changes to the certification categories to help more crane operators meet the requirements.

Maintaining safe operations sometimes means going beyond minimum safety requirements.

Crane operator training remains a critical focus, as preventable fatal occupational injuries, including being struck by objects falling from cranes and falls to a lower level, continue to plague worksites.

Arguably, OSHA’s regulations don’t say much about fall prevention specific to crane operators. As a result, many construction companies have enhanced their own tie-off safety standards to eliminate jobsite fall-related injuries.

In short, if your fall prevention standards aren’t evolving, it’s time to rethink your procedures.

Controls to protect workers should be well defined in your organization’s fall prevention plan. They should be written with enough detail for a novice to execute the steps. Documenting your tie-off safety work instructions in checklist form will help ensure workers can execute them without missing a single critical step.

Be sure to address two key areas in your procedures: fall prevention for crane maintenance, and fall prevention for workers tied off directly to a non-moving overhead crane. Consider these industry practices as you review and revise your company’s crane fall prevention safety protocol.

Fall prevention for crane maintenance. Post a maintenance schedule, and mark the floor below the crane with highly visible tape or barriers to prevent workers from entering an unsafe area where they may be exposed to falling tools or parts. Use a “buddy system,” and schedule a primary worker to focus on maintenance while a second worker remains aware of the surroundings and potential dangers.

Fall prevention for workers tied off directly to a non-moving overhead crane. OSHA requires workers to tie off to a single anchor point. In some cases, this may leave workers susceptible to injury. Lifeline systems enhance safety by leveraging a rope tensioned between two anchor points. The lifeline system reduces risk by minimizing guesswork between workers and their spotters. To be effective, the crane attachment point and controls must be engineered by a qualified person. Contact your local OSHA office to ensure your safety practices follow OSHA’s hierarchy of controls to prevent hazards.

Fall prevention is a key part of crane operations. Maintaining safe operations sometimes means going beyond minimum safety requirements. Evaluating and evolving your safety practices, including fall prevention, conveys a critical message that safety is a priority in your organization. The well being of your employees and your ability to deliver on-time and on-budget projects depends on the actions you take to put safety first.

Fall prevention checklist

Fall prevention for crane maintenance:

• Post a maintenance schedule.

• Mark the floor below the crane with highly visible tape or barriers.

• Use a “buddy system”: Schedule one worker to focus on maintenance while another remains aware of surroundings and potential dangers.

Fall prevention for workers tied off to a non-moving overhead crane:

• Tie off to a single anchor point.

• Use a lifeline system to reduce risk by minimizing guesswork between workers and their spotters.

• Make sure the crane attachment point and controls are engineered by a qualified person.

• Contact your local OSHA office to ensure safety practices follow OSHA’s hierarchy of controls to prevent hazards.

For more information, call Matt Hixson at (901) 541-6972 or email him at Matt@MahaffeyUSA.com.

