Superior Glove: World’s thinnest arc flash glove an international award winner

Innovation is the cornerstone of Superior Glove’s work and what separates us from our competitors on the international stage.

It’s to that end that we’re pleased to announce that our S18KGDNE has won the DuPont™ North America and Dupont Europe, Middle East and Africa 2018 Kevlar® Innovation Award.

This glove first made headlines when it was released as the world’s thinnest arc flash 3 rated glove. This feat in innovation was made possible by blending 18-gauge Kevlar thread with composite filament fiber for a shell that is impressively thin but offers excellent arc flash protection.

Arc flash testing placed this glove at level 3, with an Arc Thermal Performance Value (ATPV) of 25 cal/cm².

This glove is a game changer for industries that require arc flash protection like oil and gas but need the tactility for small parts.

Prior to the introduction of the S18KGDNE, the only option for arc flash protection was leather-based. While leather offers excellent arc flash protection, it is bulkier, more cumbersome and limits the user’s hand mobility.

The sleek design of the S18KGDNE allows the wearer additional dexterity, and the neoprene palm coating not only provides better grip but also adds arc flash protection.

Hugh Hoagland, founder of ArcWear, explained that palm coating is one of the more beneficial additions to arc flash-resistant gloves, because “when the International Association for Test Materials developed an arc flash test (ASTM F2675), the decision was to rate a glove based on the least protective area like the back of the hand. This means that a glove may be rated for 8 cal/cm² of arc flash protection, but the palm coating can give up to 50 cal/cm² of protection. Palm coatings are great news for arc flash protection since the palm and fingertips are where the most heat occurs in many arc flashes.”

Neoprene will not melt or drip when exposed to flame, making it the only palm coating suitable for this application.

This glove is also touch-screen compatible, has electrostatic dissipating (ESD) properties and ANSI level A3 cut resistance.

What is the DuPont Kevlar Innovation Award?

The DuPont Kevlar Innovation Award celebrates excellence in innovation, protection and collaboration. The award recognizes and showcases the best of Kevlar and the ingenuity of DuPont customers through products and services that incorporate new ideas, methods, technologies or applications for Kevlar.

We are honored to be recognized for our innovative spirit and commitment to workplace safety by winning two 2018 DuPont Kevlar Innovation Awards.

