Major update made to vacuum equipment manual

An industrial vacuum truck is a powerful piece of equipment creating air velocities up to and exceeding 160 mph. With such power comes injury potential and hazards that must be addressed to protect personnel safety and prevent damage to equipment or infrastructure.

In 2007, the WaterJet Technology Association (WJTA) first published its “Recommended Practices for the Use of Industrial Vacuum Equipment” at the request of contractors, asset owners and manufacturers of vacuum equipment. The manual filled a need in the industry for standardized safe operating recommendations for air movers and related vacuum equipment — an important service line for many WJTA contractor members. Since its introduction, the recommended practices manual has seen wide distribution in the U.S. and abroad.

The document received a major update and was published in its second edition in 2013. Now, following an extensive review process, the recommended practices manual is available in a new, third edition. The recommendations cover air movers, liquid vacuum trucks, liquid ring trucks, sewer cleaner combo machines and vacuum excavators.

“After a significant update to the WJTA’s waterjetting best practices manual in 2016, it was important for the association to undertake a similar review of the vacuum truck manual,” said WJTA President Bill McClister. “The association is working toward a vacuum operator training curriculum and certification, similar to the WJTA hydroblast operator certification being rolled out in partnership with Houston Area Safety Council. The updated manual can serve as the basis for future WJTA operator training and certification.”

In reviewing the manual, the WJTA Vacuum Safety Committee took into consideration asset owner site requirements, contractor procedures and best practices, as well as updates to existing standards that govern aspects of vacuum truck operations.

The new manual includes an added section on safe considerations and recommendations for pneumatic or air excavation — a growing technique for safe digging in certain soil types. New sections have also been added with extensive best practice procedures for loading and off-loading flammable or combustible liquids and for loading combustible dust into an air mover.

Grounding and bonding practices have been significantly updated with more detailed recommendations. Other updates include PPE requirements, loading oxidizers, hydro-excavation wands, trench safety, safety with emissions control devices, barricading and vacuum hose routing, and cargo temperature hazards.

“Contractors and asset owners, both in North America and abroad, look to WJTA for leadership in safety for its industry sectors,” said Bill Gaff, WJTA chairman. “The WJTA’s Vacuum Safety Committee members made a significant investment of time and expertise over the last few months to ensure the recommended practices document reflects currently accepted best practices.”

The new third edition of the “Recommended Practices for the Use of Industrial Vacuum Equipment” manual can be purchased online at www.wjta.org. Association members receive significant discounts on purchases and can also access a differential comparison between the second and third edition through the members- only section of the WJTA website.

For more information, visit www.wjta.org or call (314) 241-1445.

