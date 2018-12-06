Industry-leading TPA celebrates 32 years of excellence

DISA Global Solutions is celebrating 32 years of excellence as an industry leader, innovative employee-screening third-party administrator (TPA) and transportation compliance company. Over time, DISA has grown into one of the most recognized brands in the drug and alcohol testing industry, providing customers with comprehensive services and compliance solutions to keep their workplaces safer. Throughout its history, DISA’s experience and expertise have led to the development of industry-leading solutions.

In 1986, DISA was born with a focus on corporate drug testing programs. DISA continued to focus exclusively on corporate drug testing programs until 1989, when the DOT required federally mandated drug testing. This set a benchmark for employers and gave DISA the ability to help employers mimic the requirements set forth by the government.

Six years later, DISA created its most influential innovation with the DISA Contractors Consortium (DCC). The DCC was revolutionary as the first standardized policy that allowed safety-sensitive sites to track compliance on both a company and employee level. Even today, the DCC continues to set DISA apart.

In 2002, DISA expanded its offerings by adding background screening, the perfect value- add to its drug and alcohol testing services. As background checks began to grow into a major part of DISA’s service offerings, in 2006, the company replicated the drug testing consortium but for background checks. With this, DISA created the industry’s first background grading scale and developed IT functionality for an employee screening program still used by many of DISA’s customers today.

In 2008, DISA created the DCC hair testing program as an addition to urinalysis rather than replacing it. By combining multiple methodologies in a single package, employers get all the benefits of each methodology while eliminating most cons. That year DISA also made its first acquisition with Drug Screens Etc., which at the time was one of DISA’s largest collection site providers.

Today, the opioid epidemic dominates headlines everywhere, but in 2010, DISA was years ahead of the opioid epidemic by offering employers an expanded opiate panel. Government regulations began to evolve and change in response to the opioid epidemic, and now, testing for expanded opioids is the standard.

As demand in the transportation compliance space grew, DISA responded with its driver qualification file services launched in 2012. Then, in 2013, it expanded offerings yet again into IFTA (fuel tax), Hours of Service (HOS) safety compliance, fuel tax refunds, licensing and permitting, and registration services through the acquisition of Operating Tax Systems in Stow, Ohio, now the DISA Transportation Compliance group. With acquisitions in Canada as well, DISA can provide automated commercial environment and advance commercial information cross-border shipping services. Any U.S. or Canada customer can rely on DISA to be a full-service provider, from recruiting and onboarding of drivers and employees, to complying with tax, HOS, licensing, permitting and cross-Canadian border shipping.

In 2015, DISA added an 11-panel oral fluid testing consortium, and the company still remains the only TPA with an oral fluid contractor’s consortium.

Since early 2017, DISA has strategically acquired 12 companies. Every day, DISA looks for opportunities to continually improve its service offerings, add new supporting solutions and provide customers with the best information available. These acquisitions have supported DISA’s goals by quickly expanding and establishing its market presence, adding industry-leading experts and experienced personnel to the team, increasing geographic reach across the U.S. and into Canada, creating new products and service lines for customers, and acquiring unique and innovative technologies, that are helping drive industry evolution.

From its first days, DISA has always had a drive for innovation and technology-enabled solutions that continue to help tackle employer and employee challenges to this day. Together with a very talented team of industry professionals, DISA has grown to become an all-encompassing solution to your employment screening and compliance needs.

