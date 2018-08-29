Summer eye safety: Too often a glaring omission

Eye safety is often viewed almost entirely as an issue of protection from airborne debris. While that's understandable, there are several other issues to consider when choosing the best possible protective eyewear.

In the longer, sunnier days of summer, glare caused by reflected light becomes a very real and pervasive issue for workers in outdoor settings. This problem is of acute concern for the many petroleum industry employees who work on offshore rigs. The following is a list of the four most common categories of glare, with negative effects ranging from minor annoyance to temporary loss of vision:

Distracting glare: Minor annoyance caused by streetlights or car lights at night, resulting in squinting and eye fatigue.

Discomforting glare: Squinting from everyday light, which causes fatigue and eye strain.

Disabling glare: Significantly reduced visibility or blocked vision when the intensity of the light becomes extreme.

Blinding glare: Completely blocks vision and is caused by light reflected off smooth, shiny surfaces such as water.

As a manufacturer of safety eyewear, Bolle© Safety frequently hears of accidents and near-misses caused by the debilitating effects of reflected light. Recently, the company learned of a crane operator on an oil rig who, blinded by glare, missed a critical hand signal from a colleague on the deck, causing him to drop the load in close proximity to another worker. This potentially fatal mishap could have almost certainly been avoided if the operator had been using polarized safety eyewear.

Fortunately, there's an effective way to neutralize the full range of glare-induced issues and the associated injuries. Polarization, which works by filtering reflected horizontal light, is available with many Bolle© Safety products. Using the latest technologies developed for sunglasses and ski goggles by the company's sister brand, Bolle© Eyewear, ensures the best possible protection in any environment. Additionally, foam seals, available on BollÃ© Safety models Ultim8 and Baxter, form a barrier around the eye cavity, providing protection from elusive angular glare.

It is also important to consider the reflected light that causes glare contains as much damaging UV radiation as direct sunlight. In fact, a recent report prepared by the Vision Council titled "The Big Picture: Eyewear is Always in Season" noted, "Sand and concrete can reflect up to 25 percent of UV. Surfaces like snow and water have been found to reflect up to 85 and 100 percent of UV rays, respectively â¦ Wearing a pair of polarized sunglasses, which are designed specifically to reduce glare, will increase comfort and safety."

The bottom line is: In addition to protection from the safety issues cited above, polarized eyewear is an affordable way to contribute to the long-term health of outdoor workers and reduce OSHA recordable incidents by more thoroughly blocking UV radiation from reflected light sources.

For more information, visit www. bollesafety-usa.com or call (800) 262-7306.

