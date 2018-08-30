State legislatures enforcing new opioid laws to combat addiction

When taken as directed, prescription opioids such as oxycodone (OxyContin®), hydrocodone (Vicodin) and methadone can help moderate pain management; however, these pills can often be misused and lead to addiction, job loss and even death. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are nearly 46 deaths a day caused by prescription opioid abuse. As a result of the nationwide epidemic, state legislators are putting laws in place to reduce abuse and misuse.

State legislation

Among the strategies used to battle the growing opioid epidemic, several states are using legislation to limit prescriptions. In early 2016, Massachusetts became the first state in the nation to pass a law placing a seven-day limit on first-time opioid prescriptions. As of April 2018, there are already 28 states that have enacted legislation for opioid prescription limits. The laws and limits vary depending on each state, with the majority of them setting limits on first-time opioid prescriptions with a specific number of days' supply, and some exemptions for cancer and palliative care treatments. Alaska, Connecticut, Indiana, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Nebraska have laws that specifically set limits for minors and often require education of opioid risks for both the minor and the parent or guardian. In other states (such as New Hampshire, Ohio, Oregon, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin), specific entities (such as the board of medicine, nursing or dentistry, or the department of health/state health officials) are allowed to place limits on prescriptions.

DISA Vice President of Compliance Frank Bernard added, "With state laws changing constantly, it's more important than ever to have a solid grasp on your company's compliance requirements. It's crucial that you or your assisting third party administrator (TPA) are able to keep up-to-date and communicate changing requirements to impacted parties regularly."

Other tactics and strategies

In addition to state legislation and laws, state leaders are trying to prevent early prescription drug abuse with:

Prescription drug monitoring programs (PDMPs): Improve opioid prescribing and protection of patients.

Pain clinic regulation: Prevents the prescription of pharmaceuticals by pain clinics for the sole purpose of financial gain.

Expanded access to Naloxone: Sets laws on carrying, administering and/or dispensing Naloxone (the medication used to reverse an opioid overdose) and expands the flexibility on who is allowed to do so.

Provider education and training: Expand knowledge on identifying substance use disorders, pain management and prescribing controlled substances.

What does this mean for companies?

As states work to combat drug abuse with tighter opioid prescription laws, employers may see people finding other ways to get their fix. Companies can reinforce workplace safety with an effective drug testing policy, which is proven to reduce drug abuse, reduce turnover rates, enhance worker productivity and mitigate work-related injuries.

Finding a partner that can help

Finding a TPA whose program and services use state-of-the-art technology to ensure a seamless drug testing process from start to finish can help ensure your workplace is as safe as possible. It's important to use a TPA who works with strategic and certified lab partners and can offer you extended opioid panels as well as multiple testing methodologies to ensure best-in-business practices.

DISA's Vice President of Operations David Eades emphasized the importance of workplace safety through drug testing: "Drug and alcohol abuse in the workplace can cost companies billions of dollars, which can be prevented by simply enforcing pre-employment and/or random drug testing policies. Not only does drug testing protect employees and those around them, but it prevents unexcused absences and accidents, improves productivity and turnover rates, and influences those with a drug abuse problem to seek help."

