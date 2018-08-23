Implementing 5s through a safety lens, tool control

The focus on ever-increasing process efficiency is nothing new. In fact, it's more in demand than ever with rising pressures for higher quality and decreased downtime. What's groundbreaking are the solutions available to quickly and seamlessly implement 5S practices.

Each of the five stages -- sort, set in order, shine, standardize and sustain -- is crucial to delivering not only efficiency but also safety to the workplace.

Foamed sets to sort, set in order

Products like PROTO® foamed modular and master sets promote tool control, which can be especially crucial not only for safety but also for your company's bottom line.

In heavy industrial environments such as manufacturing, maintenance repair and overhaul, oil and gas, and power generation, jobs often require high-piece-count sets and methods to track those tools. That's where PROTO foamed sets come in. Pre-cut foam trays secure each tool, providing high visibility, enhanced organization and added safety. The epitome of "a place for everything and everything in its place," components and tools are sorted and set in order with a clearly identified home. Spots for each tool are labeled for error-proofing, allowing you to easily pick the right size for the job.

Visual organization also makes it easy to see if a tool is missing, so it won't be left behind as a foreign object debris (FOD) risk. This methodical approach helps to reduce tool loss, limit downtime spent looking for misplaced tools, and lower the risk of costs associated with accidents or tool replacement. Foamed sets help standardize safety and organizational practices for users working on the floor, for tool room managers tracking high-value tools and for safety managers alike. Everyone stands to benefit from saving time with 5S waste-eliminating techniques.

Storage to shine, standardize

PROTO workstations and utility carts are clutter-clearing solutions to keep tools where they should be and not where they're a hazard. They limit the footprint for a clearer space and help standardize 5S practices across workstations. Tool storage can be utilized to organize items that are frequently used together, keep the most in-demand items accessible and ensure that tools are put away when the job is done. Utility carts can be utilized to help reduce steps, so workers spend less time walking back and forth to retrieve items and more time being productive.

Safety obsessed with sustainability

PROTO foamed modular and master sets and storage do more than enhance efficiency. They help you sustain it. Trust PROTO for solutions that fit your 5S initiatives, and create a culture of accountability that leads to productivity and reinforces safety.

For more information, visit www. protoindustrial.com, email orders. proto@sbdinc.com or call (800) 800- TOOL [8665].

