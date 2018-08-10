News Update: Health, Safety & Environmental

OSHA begins silica standard enforcement

OSHA's silica standard recently became fully enforceable. Wellsite employers will need to have implemented a total dust control solution to combat the hazards associated with respirable crystalline silica exposure.

OSHA's standard cuts the acceptable exposure limit roughly in half to 50 Î¼g/m3 and encourages a 75-percent reduction for optimal levels. The regulations also require comprehensive exposure control plans, exposure assessments, engineering and work practice controls, housekeeping, medical surveillance and recordkeeping, regulated areas and PPE, and communication of hazards.

The maximum fine amount for serious violations and failure to abate is $12,675. Willful or repeated violations have the possibility of receiving an additional $126,749 fine that can also compound per day.

For more information, visit www. osha.gov or call (800) 321-6742 [OSHA].

TCEQ incentive grants improve air quality

Approximately $50 million in grants is available for projects designed to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide from high-emitting vehicles and equipment. These projects include upgrading or replacing on-road heavy-duty vehicles, non-road equipment, marine vessels, locomotives or stationary engines operating in Texas. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) will accept applications through Aug. 15.

Grant amounts for selected projects can be up to 80 percent of the cost to upgrade or replace a vehicle or piece of equipment. Vehicles must have a gross vehicle weight rating of 8,501 pounds or more and be certified by the EPA to meet the heavy-duty vehicle federal emission standard. Equipment must be powered by an engine 25 horsepower or greater. The types of project categories eligible under the Emissions Reduction Incentives Grants funding period include new purchase or lease, replacement, repowering, retrofit or add-on of emission-reduction technology.

For more information, visit www.tceq. texas.gov or call (512) 239-4900.

ASSP moves to new name, website, social channels

The world's oldest professional safety society has transitioned to a new brand that includes a new name, refreshed logo, redesigned website and rebranded social media channels. The American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP), formerly the American Society of Safety Engineers, with more than 37,000 members worldwide, represents the many diverse disciplines that make up the dynamic occupational safety and health community.

ASSP's revised brand better reflects its current membership and positions the society for growth with young safety professionals. The new name better tells prospective members that they need not be engineers to join the organization.

For more information, visit www.assp. org or call (847) 699-2929.

OSHA, ISEA form alliance to protect workers' safety, health

OSHA and the International Safety Equipment Association (ISEA) recently signed an alliance to provide members, employers and employees with information on how to properly select, use, maintain, and store personal protective and safety equipment.

During the two-year agreement, participants will also share information on developments in national consensus standards for personal protective and safety equipment.

Through its alliance program, OSHA fosters collaborative relationships with groups committed to worker safety and health. Alliance partners help OSHA reach targeted audiences, such as employers and workers in high-hazard industries, and give them better access to workplace safety and health tools and information.

For more information, visit www.osha.gov or call (800) 321-6742 [OSHA].

BSEE study IDs tactics for safety in offshore oil, gas operations

The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement's (BSEE's) Interagency Bolt Action Team (IBAT) met recently to discuss recommendations in a new report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine that identifies strategies for improving the reliability of bolts used in offshore oil and gas drilling rigs.

The objective of the BSEE-sponsored study was to determine the optimal material properties and coating requirements associated with fasteners used in critical safety components and equipment in offshore oil and natural gas subsea operations.

Although no major oil spills have resulted from the failure of a bolt fastener, there have been minor oil releases and near-misses caused by unexpected bolt failures. In an ongoing effort to address recurring safety issues, BSEE hosted a public forum in August 2016 on critical offshore connector equipment failures and also chartered the IBAT in September 2016.

For more information, visit www.bsee.gov or call (202) 208-7746.

