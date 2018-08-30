ExxonMobil takes greenhouse gas reduction measures

ExxonMobil is taking greenhouse gas reduction measures expected to lead to significant improvements in emissions performance by 2020, including a 15-percent decrease in methane emissions and a 25-percent reduction in flaring. The company also plans to improve its industry-leading energy efficiency in refining and chemical manufacturing facilities.

ExxonMobil invests in lower-emission energy solutions such as cogeneration, flare reduction, energy efficiency, biofuels, carbon capture and storage, and other technologies. ExxonMobil has spent more than $9 billion on lower-emission energy solutions since 2000.

ExxonMobil is undertaking a number of initiatives to significantly reduce methane emissions. XTO Energy's leak detection and repair (LDAR) efforts and operational improvements at U.S. production and midstream sites have reduced estimated methane emissions across ExxonMobil operations by 2 percent in the past year. Combined with additional measures outside the U.S. focused on the most significant sources of methane, ExxonMobil expects to achieve a 15-percent reduction of methane emissions by 2020, compared with 2016.

Efforts associated with oil and gas production and processing are expected to lower natural gas flaring across ExxonMobil operations by about 25 percent by 2020, compared with 2016. The most significant reductions are expected to occur in operations in West Africa and include use of third-party infrastructure.

Further greenhouse gas emissions reduction efforts will target ExxonMobil's global refining and chemicals manufacturing network with the goal of improving existing industry-leading energy efficiency performance.

Advanced efficiency technologies and techniques have helped ExxonMobil's chemical business reduce its net greenhouse gas emissions intensity by nearly 7 percent since 2013.

