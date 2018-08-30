Dow names BrandSafway ‘Best In Class’ for safety

BrandSafway, along with 28 of its supervisors and leaders, was recently honored for outstanding safety records at the Dow Chemical Company Texas Operations 2017 Awards and Recognition Ceremony for Contractor Safety Performance in Lake Jackson, Texas.

BrandSafway won the Best in Class Award for working more than 2.1 million labor-hours from 2014 to 2017 with a zero recordable incident rate and received the 2017 Safety Excellence Award for working 466,255 labor-hours following site processes with a zero recordable incident rate. In addition to these two company-wide safety awards, 28 supervisors and safety technicians also received individual awards for their excellent work in keeping BrandSafway employees safe.

"I was extremely pleased by the sheer number of individual awards our team received from Dow, on top of the Best in Class and Safety Excellence awards," said Steve Wilson, U.S. regional vice president for BrandSafway. "It really underlines how safety is everyone's responsibility. From our supervisors to our safety technicians, everyone is going above and beyond to ensure the safety of all of our employees."

"We were truly honored to be named Best in Class for safety by the Dow Chemical Company Texas Operations," said Paul Amedee, BrandSafway vice president of global environmental health and safety. "The award is a testament to how our worldclass processes, tools and training have created a culture of workplace safety thanks to the employees who live and breathe it every day."

For more information, visit www.brand safway.com or call (800) 558-4772.

