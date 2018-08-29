Changing the industry one custom BRM at a time

Satellite Shelters is a full-circle provider of safe space solutions for refineries and plants across the U.S. Satellite supplies everything from blast-resistant buildings and blast-resistant tool cribs to mobile offices, modular buildings, storage containers, and all the products and services in between. These include furniture, portable restrooms, delivery and pickup, setup and teardown, and design/build services.

With the company-wide "safety first" mindset at the top of its priority list, Satellite Shelters' Blast Resistant Modules (BRMs) are designed to keep your workforce safe while on the job. They are built to strict codes with reinforced steel walls that protect and shelter workers when they need to be in high-risk areas to perform their jobs.

With stock BRM units available from 16 branches throughout the U.S., Satellite is always ready to meet your space needs. The company can provide standard blast-resistant buildings from 1-8 psi that come in a variety of sizes and configurations. The standard-sized safety shelter is 12 feet by 40 feet with an open floorplan for increased flexibility. Satellite Shelters' units can also be stacked to further maximize space limitations.

If you need something a little different than Satellite Shelters' stock units, the company also provides custom-built BRMs to fulfill your unique requirements. Its highly skilled and seasoned staff will work directly with you to make sure your BRM is exactly what you need. Here is an example of a recent custom BRM project completed by Satellite Shelters.

Custom blast-resistant operator office in Port Arthur, Texas

A custom 12-foot-by-40-foot BRM was designed for a refinery in Port Arthur, Texas. Within the 4-6 week timeframe, it was built using all steel-welded construction and was engineered for a blast rating of 8 psi. The interior includes an office with a built-in desk and overhead cabinet, as well as a full kitchenette with a sink, oven/stove, countertop and cabinets. It also has an open work area with a second desk and overhead cabinet.

The blast-resistant doors have been moved to the side to maximize space inside the BRM. There is a 4-ton HVAC with pressurization, which has also been upgraded to a C1D2 safety switch. The fire-detecting system includes a smoke detector, indoor horn strobe and a C1D2 outdoor fire alarm. A remote annunciator is included for transmission of the alarms to any external building.

Satellite Shelters' products are backed by a team of petroleum industry experts, are PICS qualified and adhere to API RP 753 guidelines. The company has an award-winning safety program and is an approved vendor with many companies and refineries across the U.S., providing blast-resistant shelters to many facilities affiliated with AFPM, ACIT, TCC and LCIA.

For more information, visit www. satelliteco.com or call (800) 453-1299.

Custom BRM Project Quick Facts:

â¢ 12-foot-by-40-foot BRM

â¢ 8 psi/200 msec

â¢ 4-6 week build time

â¢ All-steel construction

â¢ Fire-detecting system

â¢ Full kitchenette

â¢ One private office

â¢ Built-in desks with overhead cabinets

