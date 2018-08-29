Breathing Air Transporter™: Breathing air where you need it

The Breathing Air Transporter (BAT) is designed and built with the versatility breathing airline users demand. The BAT holds two large breathing air cylinders (444 cubic feet or 472 cubic feet) with a 4-outlet breathing air manifold, providing breathing air for up to four workers. The four-outlet manifold includes a regulator, relief valve, whistle alarm and pressure gauges. Universal CGA-346/CGA-347 wrench-tight connectors allow for the use of 2,400-psi or 4,500-psi cylinders, and 6,000-psi connectors are available.

The BAT consists of a 12-gauge steel-constructed frame with black powder coat paint. Custom colors are available for an additional charge. The 21-inch pneumatic tires make the BAT easy to tow to a worksite. A swivel-caster 10-inch tire is used in numerous positions and stowed when towing. Four strategically positioned padded handles are included for ergonomics and safety. The cart's third wheel supports the weight of the cylinders and makes it easier to exchange cylinders as needed.

The BAT can be towed or used as a mobile pushcart in several configurations, including trailering (towing) position, three-wheeled wagon position, upright cart position and three-wheel pushcart. Forklift guides and a center eyelift are included for easy transportation. The standing position offers a small storage footprint, forklift access or hoisting by the center eye, which has been lift certified.

Other features include a locking bar with wing nuts to secure cylinders to the frame, pullpins that make conversion to another position simple, and a lunette (bull ring) hitch for pintle hitch connection.

For safety, two people are recommended to lift the BAT from horizontal to vertical mode.

The Breathing Air Transporter (BAT) Brochure and Breathing Air Transporter (BAT) Setup Brochure are both available at www. airsystems.com.

