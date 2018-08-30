All things logistics, radio communication provider expands

According to reports, there are more than $1.7 billion in planned project starts and completions in the Geismar, Louisiana, area happening this year. This is a main reason why Turnaround Logistics and Critical 2-Way Communications have undergone an expansion to better serve customers' needs. The two companies now share a building in Geismar, Turnaround Logistics' first satellite branch. Located at 6105 LA-73, the new site offers indoor facilities to accommodate office operations as well as Critical 2-Way's radio equipment. The Geismar location also has warehouse and yard space for equipment and operations used by Turnaround Logistics.

"With increasing requests for Turnaround Logistics' services from our radio customers and petrochemical manufacturing facilities here locally, we knew we needed more space," said Nathan Baldwin of Turnaround Logistics/Critical 2-Way Communications. "Our customers benefit from this expansion because the equipment and services they need are nearby. Everything doesn't have to come out of Houston anymore. If our customers are awarded contracts or jobs in Louisiana, they will receive local top-notch service and cheaper fees from us."

As a leading supplier of quality radio communications products, Critical 2-Way Communications specializes in rental solutions for industries where intrinsically safe communication tools are required. Critical 2-Way's communication products are rugged, built for all industrial uses, and capable of being programmed in analog, digital and trunking applications.

Turnaround Logistics -- Critical 2-Way's sister company -- provides a unique mix of turnkey logistical services and specialty rental equipment, focusing on the significant manpower accommodations required by turnaround, capital and maintenance projects. Turnaround Logistics offers diverse solutions, including blast-resistant shelters, a wide array of tent structures (frame, pole, clear-span, etc.) and many accessories (temporary turnstiles, tables, chairs, microwaves, etc.).

The Geismar facility offers many products available for rent, including frame tents in several sizes, 4x4 Kubota diesel utility vehicles, personnel trams that can hold up to 28 people, traffic control items, barricades, fencing and much more.

"Our customers will always receive equipment that is serviced, cleaned and in perfect working condition," said Critical 2-Way and Turnaround Logistics Founder Jebby Baldwin. "We plan to continue our expansion wherever our customers go. We are truly a one-stop shop for all things logistics and communications. We'll always continue to do what's best for our customers. If you're in the Geismar area, stop by any time. We accept walk-ins."

For more information, visit www. tarlogistics.com or call (281) 478- 4670, or visit www.critical2way.com or call (281) 476-4300. To contact the Geismar facility, call (225) 673-1928.

