ACC statement regarding House hearing on perfluorinated chemicals in the environment

The American Chemistry Council (ACC) released the following statement today regarding the House Committee on Energy and Commerce’s Subcommittee on Environment hearing about per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS):

“All Americans deserve access to drinking water that is clean, safe and free from unwanted contaminants. ACC’s member companies are applying best practices and technologies to help ensure that goal is achieved, and our industry will continue to be a constructive partner to state and federal regulators and other stakeholders affected by this important issue.

“Our industry supports a process based on the best available science to determine, as appropriate, maximum contaminant levels and contaminated site clean-up levels for PFOS and PFOA. We also support EPA taking the necessary steps to eliminate the import of products containing PFOS and PFOA. It is critical that regulators utilize sound science when establishing standards for both legacy substances and the new PFAS technologies.

“It is important to note that, through voluntary efforts with EPA and other regulators, major PFAS manufacturers in the U.S., Europe and Japan, phased out production and use of PFOS and PFOA. As a result of those actions, levels of PFOS and PFOA have declined dramatically according to data collected by EPA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The PFAS currently manufactured have been well studied and undergone rigorous regulatory review including under the new chemicals review program of the Toxic Substances Control Act. Those chemistries play an essential role in many products we depend on in modern life.”